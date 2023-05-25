Olga Ondina Dakdduk’s Newly Released "The Yellow Dress" is a Charming Dual-Language Juvenile Fiction with an Uplifting Message of the Power of Hope
“The Yellow Dress,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Olga Ondina Dakdduk, is a heartfelt story of the challenges many face throughout the world as a young girl experiences a dangerous natural disaster.
Cleveland, OH, May 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Yellow Dress”: a sweet tale of hope and faith. “The Yellow Dress” is the creation of published author Olga Ondina Dakdduk, who was born and raised in Honduras. She currently lives in Cleveland, Ohio, with her husband, Robert, whom she met in college while she was studying business administration. Together, they have three grown daughters and seven precious grandchildren.
Dakdduk shares, “Sabina had no dress to wear for her first graduation. Her family presented her with a gift. It was a dress, the most-beautiful yellow dress Sabina had ever seen! But during the night, there was a flood caused by a hurricane, and she had to leave her home and her yellow dress behind.
“As she was leaving in an old school bus to safety, she looked back at her home knowing that she might never see it again. All she could think with tears rolling down her cheeks is, 'Will I ever see my beautiful yellow dress again?'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Olga Ondina Dakdduk’s new book raises awareness amongst young readers on the importance of valuing all that God provides even in the challenging moments.
Consumers can purchase “The Yellow Dress” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Yellow Dress,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Dakdduk shares, “Sabina had no dress to wear for her first graduation. Her family presented her with a gift. It was a dress, the most-beautiful yellow dress Sabina had ever seen! But during the night, there was a flood caused by a hurricane, and she had to leave her home and her yellow dress behind.
“As she was leaving in an old school bus to safety, she looked back at her home knowing that she might never see it again. All she could think with tears rolling down her cheeks is, 'Will I ever see my beautiful yellow dress again?'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Olga Ondina Dakdduk’s new book raises awareness amongst young readers on the importance of valuing all that God provides even in the challenging moments.
Consumers can purchase “The Yellow Dress” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Yellow Dress,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories