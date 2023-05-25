Marsha Thomas’s Newly Released "Dirtmagirt and His Four Friends" is a Unique Tale of Friendship and an Important Lesson of Faith
“Dirtmagirt and His Four Friends,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marsha Thomas, is an entertaining narrative that finds a group of unique individuals who are all on a course for learning more than one life lesson.
Liverpool, NY, May 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Dirtmagirt and His Four Friends”: a charming tale of friendship that encourages kindness and trusting in God. “Dirtmagirt and His Four Friends” is the creation of published author Marsha Thomas.
Thomas shares, “Dirtmagirt and his four friends, is about friendship and trying to help a friend find herself worth. While helping there friend, they all learned an even greater lesson.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marsha Thomas’s new book pairs a creative tale with vibrant imagery for the engagement and amusement of young readers.
Consumers can purchase “Dirtmagirt and His Four Friends” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Dirtmagirt and His Four Friends,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories