Florida Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Q1 Self Storage Development Site Sales
Jacksonville, FL, May 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Weaver Realty Group is pleased to announce the sale of five Florida self-storage development sites in the first quarter of 2023. The development sites ranged between 2 to 3.5 acres of land, fully entitled for self-storage with site plan approvals. These properties total over 700,000 GRSF of storage. The site’s locations stretch between Jacksonville and Cape Coral.
· Gulfstream Blvd, Port Charlotte - 2.76 acres- 141,120 GRSF
· North Main Street, Jacksonville - 2.78 acres- 127,840 GRSF
· Tamiami Trail, Ft. Myers - 3.38 acres- 150,000 GRSF
· Enterprise Dr., Port St. Lucie - 2.08 acres- 135,900 GRSF
· Pine Island Dr., Cape Coral - 3.44 acres- 149,846 GRSF
Weaver Realty has been the Argus Self Storage Advisor Affiliate since 1999 covering the state of Florida and now the newly acquired South Georgia territory. During that time, they have specialized in the acquisition, disposition, and evaluation of self-storage properties of all types and sizes. For more information, reach out to Josh Koerner at 904-591-0140.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
