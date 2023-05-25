Eugene Christopher’s Newly Released "In a Nutshell Faith, Hope, Love" is an Engaging Discussion of Key Virtues That Guide Our Lives
“In a Nutshell Faith, Hope, Love: A Look at Love, Relationships, and the Power of Believing,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Eugene Christopher, is a thoughtful exploration of key components to the natural wonder and beauty of a human life.
New York, NY, May 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “In a Nutshell Faith, Hope, Love: A Look at Love, Relationships, and the Power of Believing”: an important consideration of the value living virtuously holds. “In a Nutshell Faith, Hope, Love” is the creation of published author Eugene Christopher.
Eugene Christopher shares, “Our virtues play a very important role in our lives. They fill us with passion and bring meaning to our very existence. So often it seems we take them for granted and fail to recognize their true potential. Despite our neutrality toward them, they remain constant and pure, just waiting to express themselves through our actions. It is so easy for us to get caught up in our own realities and become blind to their calling. Blind to the basic truth that there is a beautiful simplicity and infinite energy that surrounds every human life, including our own.
“Recognizing and relating to this simplicity and energy is the basis for essentially all of our relationships. Of all the virtues we are capable of, there are three that stand out above them all—faith, hope, and love. In this nutshell, we will take a look at these virtues and their significance in our lives. We will look at love as it pertains to our relationship, both with ourselves and with others. We will look at hope as it pertains to our relationship with the world around us. Lastly, we will take a look at faith and how it pertains to our relationship with our God. In this nutshell, we will challenge ourselves to reclaim our virtues and live a life of purpose.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Eugene Christopher’s new book will challenge and empower readers to pursue opportunities for personal and spiritual growth.
Consumers can purchase “In a Nutshell Faith, Hope, Love: A Look at Love, Relationships, and the Power of Believing” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “In a Nutshell Faith, Hope, Love: A Look at Love, Relationships, and the Power of Believing,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
