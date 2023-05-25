Cindy Kyle’s Newly Released "Christopher Bunny" is a Charming Story of an Imaginative Little Boy and a Loving Father’s Adventures
“Christopher Bunny,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cindy Kyle, shares a sweet story of a little boy who finds sharing the attention of his beloved father with a new baby brother can be a challenge.
Boise, ID, May 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Christopher Bunny”: a heartfelt tale of the father-son bond. “Christopher Bunny” is the creation of published author Cindy Kyle.
Kyle shares, “Young Christopher is learning how to feel noticed with his new baby brother Garrett now in the picture. Follow Christopher as he spends the day with Daddy doing some of his favorite things in unique ways.
“Children will love the colorful pictures and Christopher's imagination as he changes into different animals that fit the task at hand. But most importantly, they will learn that being just who you are is what matters!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cindy Kyle’s new book features vibrant artwork crafted by Julie Pegan.
Consumers can purchase “Christopher Bunny” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Christopher Bunny,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Kyle shares, “Young Christopher is learning how to feel noticed with his new baby brother Garrett now in the picture. Follow Christopher as he spends the day with Daddy doing some of his favorite things in unique ways.
“Children will love the colorful pictures and Christopher's imagination as he changes into different animals that fit the task at hand. But most importantly, they will learn that being just who you are is what matters!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cindy Kyle’s new book features vibrant artwork crafted by Julie Pegan.
Consumers can purchase “Christopher Bunny” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Christopher Bunny,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories