Rev. Wayne K. Shontz Jr’s Newly Released "Inspirations for Faith" is an Encouraging Collection of Faith-Based Writings from Nearly Six Decades of Ministry
“Inspirations for Faith,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. Wayne K. Shontz Jr, is a powerful testimony to one man’s lifelong faith and desire to aid others in the pursuit of true connection with God.
Scranton, PA, May 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Inspirations for Faith”: a helpful resource for learning to understand God’s word. “Inspirations for Faith” is the creation of published author Rev. Wayne K. Shontz Jr, a graduate of San Francisco Theological Seminary who was ordained in the United Church of Christ in 1954. He served as a director of Student Christian Fellowship House in Salt Lake City, Utah, and then in churches in Blackstone, Massachusetts; Jackson, Michigan; Leominster, Massachusetts; Newport, Ellsworth Falls, and Weld, Maine, retired in 2011 while serving in two churches in Plains and West Pittston, Pennsylvania before his passing in 2017.
Rev. Shontz shares, “During his years in ministry Wayne shared his deep and abiding faith with his congregations thru poems, sermons and weekly newsletters. Many times he wrote about his love of the natural world and God’s creation of it. These feelings were strengthened by his many hiking and camping trips in the White Mountains of New Hampshire. He expresses his feelings in the 'God’s Natural Order and Symbolic action poems.' Wayne wanted to give others a sense of how faith could become a reality in their lives through an understanding of biblical events such as the Holy week series and how vital faith is when faced with personal loss, as in the poem 'Moments of Acceptance' May your faith be strengthened and renewed by these words.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Wayne K. Shontz Jr’s new book shares an articulate guide to living in active faith.
Consumers can purchase “Inspirations for Faith” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Inspirations for Faith,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
