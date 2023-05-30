Lisa Harris’s Newly Released "Reassemble Your Life for a Better Relationship and Marriage" is an Uplifting Message of Encouragement for All
“Reassemble Your Life for a Better Relationship and Marriage,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lisa Harris, shares a powerful message of hope for anyone who has found challenges and uncertainty within their home life.
Indianapolis, IN, May 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Reassemble Your Life for a Better Relationship and Marriage”: a heartfelt discussion of the myriad challenges within committed relationships. “Reassemble Your Life for a Better Relationship and Marriage” is the creation of published author Lisa Harris, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who has been a member of the Kingsley Terrace Church of Christ for over thirty-four years.
Harris shares, “This book is for all the people out there who are dealing with struggles in relationships of dating and marriage. I hope this book will help you get a better understanding of what you need to do to become a better woman and a better man so you can have a better family. It was a great pleasure to write this book and to share the ins and outs of the dating world, as well as adultery and abuse, so that you may be responsible for your behavior. May God continue to bless you, strengthen you, and keep you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lisa Harris’s new book will challenge readers to a new understanding of God’s blessings as Harris reflects on the highs and lows of the marital bond.
Consumers can purchase “Reassemble Your Life for a Better Relationship and Marriage” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Reassemble Your Life for a Better Relationship and Marriage,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
