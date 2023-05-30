Christian Anderson Kalivoda’s Newly Released "Loblolly, the Strongest and Tallest Tree" is an Intriguing Tale of the Life of a Special Tree
“Loblolly, the Strongest and Tallest Tree,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Christian Anderson Kalivoda, is an engaging tale of a unique tree that offers young readers an important lesson as well as insight into the timber industry.
Turkey Creek, LA, May 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Loblolly, the Strongest and Tallest Tree”: a tale of sacrifice and nurturing the well-being of the many regardless of the needs of the few. “Loblolly, the Strongest and Tallest Tree” is the creation of published author Christian Anderson Kalivoda.
Kalivoda shares, “The name Loblolly was inspired by a client who worked in the forestry business. These trees are very fast growers. Some of these types of trees quite often encounter problems during their younger lives. These problems encompass a wide range of health adversities. However, treatments usually given at the proper time will yield a thriving, flourishing loblolly pine tree. These trees are widely grown and used in the timber industry. The timber industry loves the loblolly pine because they grow to maturity in a short amount of time and produce a good yield and an acceptable grade of lumber to be used throughout the world.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christian Anderson Kalivoda’s new book brings a unique perspective to the timber industry and provides an insightful lesson.
Consumers can purchase “Loblolly, the Strongest and Tallest Tree” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Loblolly, the Strongest and Tallest Tree,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
