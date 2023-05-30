Allen Wilson’s Newly Released “Bring Me Back to the BIBLE” is an Encouraging Discussion of the Foundational Need for Biblical Knowledge
“Bring Me Back to the BIBLE,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Allen Wilson, is a compelling discussion of the fundamental basis for Christian believers to follow and study the true word of God.
Delray Beach, FL, May 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Bring Me Back to the BIBLE”: a potent reminder of the worldly influences that have skewed key aspects of the Christian experience. “Bring Me Back to the BIBLE” is the creation of published author Allen Wilson, a dedicated husband, father, and business owner.
Wilson shares, “The purpose of this book is to see revival happen in America and all around the world, to introduce or to reintroduce the Bible to those who have allowed the cares and the business of this world to lose the desire to read the words of GOD and all that He has done for us, to return to the original Bible that the Father provided for us over four hundred years ago and the Bible that this nation was built upon, to see healing in our hearts, minds, families, churches, and our communities, and to have oneness walking with the Father and the Son that will complete the intimate relationship that we all desire.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Allen Wilson’s new book will challenge and encourage readers as they reflect on the important messages found within.
Wilson shares in hopes of aiding others on their spiritual path to achieving fulfillment and true connection through Christ.
Consumers can purchase “Bring Me Back to the BIBLE” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Bring Me Back to the BIBLE,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
