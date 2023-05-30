Angus Blackburn’s Newly Released "The Wrong Path" is an Engaging Short Story That Takes Readers on an Unexpected Journey
“The Wrong Path,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Angus Blackburn, is a compelling look into life in the early 1900s as a surprising tale of family, faith, and shocking twists of fate unfold.
New Britain, CT, May 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Wrong Path”: a concise but impactful fiction. “The Wrong Path” is the creation of published author Angus Blackburn.
Blackburn shares, “Adam Lancaster came from a good southern Ohio family. They enjoyed worshipping the Lord. As time passed, they faced difficult challenges.
“Adam became a hero during World War I. He helped make the world safe for democracy, but the world wasn’t safe for him.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Angus Blackburn’s new book will surprise and delight as readers witness a unique tale filled with affable characters and surprising events.
Consumers can purchase “The Wrong Path” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Wrong Path,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Blackburn shares, “Adam Lancaster came from a good southern Ohio family. They enjoyed worshipping the Lord. As time passed, they faced difficult challenges.
“Adam became a hero during World War I. He helped make the world safe for democracy, but the world wasn’t safe for him.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Angus Blackburn’s new book will surprise and delight as readers witness a unique tale filled with affable characters and surprising events.
Consumers can purchase “The Wrong Path” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Wrong Path,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories