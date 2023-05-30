Sophia Algozzini’s Newly Released "Detective Cattitude: The Swiped Stripes" is a Charming Tale of Deceit and Lessons of Friendship Around the Watering Hole
“Detective Cattitude: The Swiped Stripes,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sophia Algozzini, is an entertaining and visually engaging narrative that will delight young imaginations.
New York, NY, May 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Detective Cattitude: The Swiped Stripes”: a fun adventure that cleverly offers young readers important life lessons. “Detective Cattitude: The Swiped Stripes” is the creation of published author Sophia Algozzini, who graduated from Ringling College of Art and Design in 2021 with her BFA degree and is now working hard to achieve her artistic and spiritual goals as a freelance children’s book illustrator.
Algozzini shares, “When a crime needs solving, Detective Cattitude is on the case! Join our four-legged problem solver as he aids the prideful Zanny Zebra by investigating an 'eye-catching' enormity committed by a crafty criminal!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sophia Algozzini’s new book is an exciting first foray into the children’s literature genre that showcases the author’s lyrical writing style and vivid artwork.
Consumers can purchase “Detective Cattitude: The Swiped Stripes” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Detective Cattitude: The Swiped Stripes,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories