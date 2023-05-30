Author S. Young-Dion’s New Book, “GUMBALLS!” is a Charming Book Utilizing Repetition, Rhymes, and Images to Help Readers Practice Counting from One to Ten
Recent release “GUMBALLS! An Easy-to-Read Counting Book From 1-10,” from Newman Springs Publishing author S. Young-Dion, is an adorable tale that follows a group of children who use gumballs to count from one to ten. As the number of gumballs increases, Young-Dion introduces new rhymes and repeats them in order to help readers learn their numbers.
Drums, PA, May 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- S. Young-Dion, a loving mother and grandmother who spent countless hours in her youth writing stories as a hobby, has completed her new book, “GUMBALLS! An Easy-to-Read Counting Book From 1-10”: an enthralling book to help young readers learn how to count through the use of rhyme and images.
Young-Dion writes, “This picture book is geared toward the two- to five-year-old child to introduce counting and the fun of sharing. Its repetitive rhyming verses make it a perfect choice for the early reader, and the real-life photos add a dimension of silliness that illustrations don’t offer!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, S. Young-Dion’s delightful tale is inspired by the author’s experiences she has shared with her children and grandchildren. Through “GUMBALLS!” parents and guardians will be able to use this educational book to connect with readers of all ages and help them discover how easy it can be to count up to ten.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “GUMBALLS! An Easy-to-Read Counting Book From 1-10” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Young-Dion writes, “This picture book is geared toward the two- to five-year-old child to introduce counting and the fun of sharing. Its repetitive rhyming verses make it a perfect choice for the early reader, and the real-life photos add a dimension of silliness that illustrations don’t offer!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, S. Young-Dion’s delightful tale is inspired by the author’s experiences she has shared with her children and grandchildren. Through “GUMBALLS!” parents and guardians will be able to use this educational book to connect with readers of all ages and help them discover how easy it can be to count up to ten.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “GUMBALLS! An Easy-to-Read Counting Book From 1-10” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories