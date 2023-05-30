Author S. Young-Dion’s New Book, “GUMBALLS!” is a Charming Book Utilizing Repetition, Rhymes, and Images to Help Readers Practice Counting from One to Ten

Recent release “GUMBALLS! An Easy-to-Read Counting Book From 1-10,” from Newman Springs Publishing author S. Young-Dion, is an adorable tale that follows a group of children who use gumballs to count from one to ten. As the number of gumballs increases, Young-Dion introduces new rhymes and repeats them in order to help readers learn their numbers.