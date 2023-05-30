Daniel González’s new book, “Eduardo González: Esta es su historia,” is a Heartwarming Story of Brotherly Love Enriched Through a Shared Love of Christ
Recent release “Eduardo González: Esta es su historia,” from Covenant Books author Daniel González, is a Spanish-language book chronicling the author’s relationship with his brother, Eduardo, and their faith journey together. González tells the story of his beloved brother’s life starting from their childhood in Uruguay to his return to Christ later in life.
New York, NY, May 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Daniel González, a pastor from Uruguay specializing in organizing youth movement in the church who was chosen to represent South America in the World Council of Nazarene Youth, has completed his new book, “Eduardo González: Esta es su historia”: an uplifting tale about two brothers’ resilience and growth through the grace of God.
“Sobre la avenida principal y subiendo desde nuestras casas, estaba la iglesia evangélica que era bien activa en el barrio,” writes author Daniel González. “Allí conocimos del amor y el poder de Dios, y de forma individual, fuimos experimentando el que 'para Dios no hay nada imposible.' Jesús fue nuestro mejor Amigo... Él estaba siempre cerca y en toda ocasión estaba con nosotros. Eduardo fue mi Timoteo (discípulo), mi hermano y mi amigo. Yo era cinco años mayor que él... él me admiraba y seguía mis pasos.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Daniel González’s new book begins in a poor area of Uruguay’s capital, Montevideo. The author and his siblings were known in their working-class neighborhood as “los hijos del Peluquero,” or “the children of the Hairdresser.” Daniel and his brother Eduardo grew up going to the local evangelical church in their neighborhood. There the brothers began their strong relationship with God, and when Daniel enrolled in the Nazarene Bible Institute, Eduardo followed him a few years later.
Eduardo helped author Daniel González in his first pastorate and through doing so, grew into a strong leader. The brothers soon traveled to San Antonio, Texas to obtain a degree in Theology. Afterwards, their paths parted, and Daniel was led by God to Kansas while Eduardo got his master’s in theology in California. They remained fiercely close, but Eduardo fell on hard times and turned his back on God. But as the brothers learned, God is patient. He will open His arms to welcome back lost souls. González’s heartfelt tale of familial love is sure to inspire readers.
Readers can purchase “Eduardo González: Esta es su historia” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Sobre la avenida principal y subiendo desde nuestras casas, estaba la iglesia evangélica que era bien activa en el barrio,” writes author Daniel González. “Allí conocimos del amor y el poder de Dios, y de forma individual, fuimos experimentando el que 'para Dios no hay nada imposible.' Jesús fue nuestro mejor Amigo... Él estaba siempre cerca y en toda ocasión estaba con nosotros. Eduardo fue mi Timoteo (discípulo), mi hermano y mi amigo. Yo era cinco años mayor que él... él me admiraba y seguía mis pasos.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Daniel González’s new book begins in a poor area of Uruguay’s capital, Montevideo. The author and his siblings were known in their working-class neighborhood as “los hijos del Peluquero,” or “the children of the Hairdresser.” Daniel and his brother Eduardo grew up going to the local evangelical church in their neighborhood. There the brothers began their strong relationship with God, and when Daniel enrolled in the Nazarene Bible Institute, Eduardo followed him a few years later.
Eduardo helped author Daniel González in his first pastorate and through doing so, grew into a strong leader. The brothers soon traveled to San Antonio, Texas to obtain a degree in Theology. Afterwards, their paths parted, and Daniel was led by God to Kansas while Eduardo got his master’s in theology in California. They remained fiercely close, but Eduardo fell on hard times and turned his back on God. But as the brothers learned, God is patient. He will open His arms to welcome back lost souls. González’s heartfelt tale of familial love is sure to inspire readers.
Readers can purchase “Eduardo González: Esta es su historia” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories