Daniel González’s new book, “Eduardo González: Esta es su historia,” is a Heartwarming Story of Brotherly Love Enriched Through a Shared Love of Christ

Recent release “Eduardo González: Esta es su historia,” from Covenant Books author Daniel González, is a Spanish-language book chronicling the author’s relationship with his brother, Eduardo, and their faith journey together. González tells the story of his beloved brother’s life starting from their childhood in Uruguay to his return to Christ later in life.