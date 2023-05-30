Author Camille E. Davis’s New Book, "Time Wasted," is an Invitation to Anyone Who Feels They Are Not Good Enough, Pretty Enough, Godly Enough, or Not Doing Enough
Recent release “Time Wasted,” from Page Publishing author Camille E. Davis, is a moving memoir that takes readers through the author’s journey of overcoming severe trauma.
Milwaukee, WI, May 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Camille E. Davis, who was born on April 14, 1964, in Waukesha, Wisconsin, has completed her new book, “Time Wasted”: a gripping and potent memoir that shares the author’s experiences through the horrifying trauma of one murder, one suspicious death, one suicide, and watching the woman she adored her whole life take her last breath.
After feeling like she lost her mind completely, she continued to allow Satan to keep her in a whirlwind of a degrading, sad, and embarrassing lifestyle. Her church upbringing forced her to seek three different therapists who helped change her life.
Author Camille E. Davis was the youngest of four children. She was a member of Waukesha Temple Pentecostal Church, which was founded by her god-grandmother. Later in years, she went to Airco Technical Institute for Welding, Metallurgy, and Blueprint. She worked several jobs in Chicago and Milwaukee. After being in a place where God could finally get her attention, he showed her herself through poetry, which helped her heal and deal with certain situations. She has a daughter and a grandson who helps keep her grounded.
Davis writes, “Six months later, I went to court, and I couldn’t believe I only got nine months. (Man, here I go again thinking). It was too quiet. I needed to get into the population so I can laugh my time away. I still couldn’t believe I didn’t have a roommate. I needed one because I was thinking too much. Every time I passed this scratched-up mirror, I couldn’t even look at myself. And when I think about it, I haven’t for some years, when I started to stare, I have to turn away. All I was thinking was I haven’t been in trouble since the aggravated battery and that I was too old to be in custody with all these younger thugs. So I turn away from the scratched-up mirror quickly, and as I glanced at myself in the mirror, I just didn’t like what I see. So I yelled out, ‘When am I going to court? I’m only here on a bench warrant!’ But they were not paying me any attention, so I started to lie down. Maybe I could sleep this time away.”
Published by Page Publishing, Camille E. Davis’s powerful story offers hope to readers who are on their own paths toward overcoming trauma.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Time Wasted" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
