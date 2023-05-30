Author Kartika Aycock’s New Book, "Out of My Mind," is a Peek Into the Author’s Subconscious and the Movie-Like Dreams She Has Had Over a Few Years
Recent release “Out of My Mind,” from Page Publishing author Kartika Aycock, offers a vivid look into the author’s mind as she portrays her unforgettable and rich dreams for readers to visualize.
Portrichey, FL, May 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kartika Aycock, who was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, has completed her new book, “Out of My Mind”: an imaginative work that takes readers into the world of the author’s most memorable dreams.
Author Kartika Aycock moved to Florida in 2001. She has always loved art and has been a caricature artist for twenty-eight years, in theme parks and on her own now. She loves how she has had very realistic almost movie-like dreams. She doesn’t just watch as an observer; sometimes she gets to participate and experience what is happening. Friends encouraged her to write them out, and she wanted to show what scenes she had seen in her mind; that way, people could “experience” what she did. This book has been a wonderful way to show her art skills and the inner workings of her mind.
Aycock writes, “I was asked to be a part of a radical sort of violent group because of my skills. I was a very well-trained, ‘nice,’ get-the-job-done kind of person. The others couldn’t believe what I had done just to get into the building (a test to show what I can do) and all without killing a single person. There was a facility they wanted to get into for some hidden secrets, and I was the key.”
Published by Page Publishing, Kartika Aycock’s creative tale is complete with detailed illustrations that allow readers to visualize the author’s dreams.
Readers who wish to experience this intriguing work can purchase “Out of My Mind” online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
