Thom Reaves’s Newly Released "A Tome of Tales and Taradiddles" is an Enjoyable Collection of Lyrical Adventures Filled with Imagination
“A Tome of Tales and Taradiddles,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Thom Reaves, is an entertaining anthology that will delight and entertain readers of any age as creative fairy tales come to life.
Trenton, NJ, May 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A Tome of Tales and Taradiddles”: a charming arrangement of ten short stories. “A Tome of Tales and Taradiddles” is the creation of published author Thom Reaves, a graduate of Pratt Institute, New York who holds a BFA and enjoys work in the graphic design field.
Reaves shares, “What happens when the old woman tricks the troll? How did the rushing waves learn how to roll? How can a sword prove the words of a mouse, and some pudding threaten an absurd little house? Ten tales reveal the magical rise of enchanted sweet potatoes and blueberry pies, of sparkly bean races up to the moon, and a greedy baker in a golden balloon. Of towers and ladders, of princes and twins, the taradiddles smile and welcome you in.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Thom Reaves’s new book pairs vibrant artwork and a poetic writing style that is certain to bring joy to readers.
Consumers can purchase “A Tome of Tales and Taradiddles” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Tome of Tales and Taradiddles,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
