New Release from HGBM and Author, Ron Isaacs
Springfield, OH, May 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Now Available on Kindle and for Paperback Pre-Order, The Sheep with the Golden Horns by Ron Isaacs.
Kindness is a virtue. The practice of deeds of kindness includes every kind of help: visiting the sick, comforting the mourners, helping the needy and making peace between brothers and sisters. In our story Golda the sheep takes kindness to the extreme when she offers her golden horns to others who make requests of her. We become more like God when we act lovingly and with kindness. Ethics of the Fathers says that the world is sustained by three things: the Law, the Temple service, and deeds of lovingkindness.
Ron Isaacs has published more than 130 books that make learning and lore easily accessible to readers of all ages and beliefs. His latest books for Higher Ground Books and Media include Moses and the Extra Ten, Oscar the Octopus: A Hanukkah Tale, Reba Loves Shabbat and The Song Heard Round the World. He currently serves Beth Judah Temple in Wildwood, New Jersey as its spiritual leader. He can be reached at www.rabbiron.com. One can follow his blogs at https://thoughtsfromrabbiron.wordpress.com/.
Kirsten (Stan) Kern, Ph.D., is a visual artist and educator based in Austin, Texas. She is recognized for her oil paintings of Caribbean marine life and the island seascapes of St. John USVI. She has fondness for painting turtle portraits, and sometimes people.
Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational! Our work is Christian-based, and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.
If you would like more information about this book, please call Rebecca Benston at 937-970-0554 or email highergroundbooksandmedia@gmail.com.
Kindness is a virtue. The practice of deeds of kindness includes every kind of help: visiting the sick, comforting the mourners, helping the needy and making peace between brothers and sisters. In our story Golda the sheep takes kindness to the extreme when she offers her golden horns to others who make requests of her. We become more like God when we act lovingly and with kindness. Ethics of the Fathers says that the world is sustained by three things: the Law, the Temple service, and deeds of lovingkindness.
Ron Isaacs has published more than 130 books that make learning and lore easily accessible to readers of all ages and beliefs. His latest books for Higher Ground Books and Media include Moses and the Extra Ten, Oscar the Octopus: A Hanukkah Tale, Reba Loves Shabbat and The Song Heard Round the World. He currently serves Beth Judah Temple in Wildwood, New Jersey as its spiritual leader. He can be reached at www.rabbiron.com. One can follow his blogs at https://thoughtsfromrabbiron.wordpress.com/.
Kirsten (Stan) Kern, Ph.D., is a visual artist and educator based in Austin, Texas. She is recognized for her oil paintings of Caribbean marine life and the island seascapes of St. John USVI. She has fondness for painting turtle portraits, and sometimes people.
Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational! Our work is Christian-based, and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.
If you would like more information about this book, please call Rebecca Benston at 937-970-0554 or email highergroundbooksandmedia@gmail.com.
Contact
Higher Ground Books & MediaContact
Rebecca Benston
937-925-0387
www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com
Rebecca Benston
937-925-0387
www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com
Categories