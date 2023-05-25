HoduSoft to Attend GITEX Africa 2023
Denver, CO, May 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- HoduSoft, one of the leading providers of unified communications software in the world, announces that it will participate in the first edition of GITEX Africa 2023.
GITEX Africa 2023 is Africa’s largest all-inclusive technology-driven, startup, and investor super-connector trade fair that’s scheduled from May 31 to June 2, 2023, in Marrakech, Morocco.
The event aims to bring together professionals, experts, large technology companies, governments, public administrations, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), start-ups, investors, coders, academia, and globally active innovation centers from around the world to accelerate, collaborate and explore new ventures, and discuss the latest developments in technology and cybersecurity.
Companies and organizations from about 100 countries are expected to attend the event, with more than 500 exhibitors in attendance, more than 125 government delegations, and as many as 300 startups. The three-day event will feature emerging technologies from fintech, e-commerce, cloud, IoT, AI, telecom to cybersecurity.
From HoduSoft, Arun Patel, international business development manager at the company, will be participating in the event.
“I’m extremely excited to participate and represent HoduSoft in the upcoming GITEX Africa 2023. We are looking forward to meeting prospective partners who can work with us in the North Africa region in the- telecom software industry. I am sure we will get ample networking opportunities to connect with industry peers and potential partners,” said Arun Patel.
“The event is expected to attract hundreds of industry experts from across the region and it’ll provide invaluable insights and inspiration for the participants. HoduSoft as a team is thrilled to be a part of such an event” he added.
The event will have more than 250 speakers such as HE Ghita Mezour, Minister of Digital Transition and Administration Reform, Morocco; HE Omar Bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, United Arab Emirates; HE Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE Cybersecurity Council, UAE Government, United Arab Emirates; HE Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of International Cooperation, Arab Republic of Egypt, HE Cina Lawson, Minister of Digital Economy and Transformation, Togo; Brigadier General El Mostafa Rabii, Director General, DGSSI, Morocco; and more.
