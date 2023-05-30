Janet Harrison’s Newly Released "Memoir to My Children: How I Got Over" is a Nostalgic Look Back on Life’s Challenges and Blessings
“Memoir to My Children: How I Got Over,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Janet Harrison, is an uplifting message for upcoming generations that encourages the importance of nurturing a deep faith and sense of resiliency.
Apopka, FL, May 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Memoir to My Children: How I Got Over”: a reflective study of the blessings in the lessons. “Memoir to My Children: How I Got Over” is the creation of published author Janet Harrison, who climbed up the ladder from a nurse’s aide to a graduate nurse with her Master of Science Executive Program for Nursing and Healthcare Management from Long Island University, she is exceptionally proud of herself with the accomplishments she has made over the years.
Harrison shares, “Memoir To My Children: How I Got Over is a portrait of one woman's true story detailing her unwavering spirit of perseverance, known to be embedded in her by God. Janet Harrison can attest that life does indeed feature many challenges. Throughout a lifetime of struggles, her resilient faith in God would allow her to handle many of life’s hardcore situations. As you will come to find within these pages, there are a great many of them. With the staunch believe that God never gives us more than we can handle, Janet persevered. Often she recites Philippians 4:13 'I can do all things through Christ which strengthened me.'
“Knowing that she cannot do anything without the help of her maker, Jesus Christ, she carried with her great confidence that she would persevere through any and all of life’s trials and tribulations. Special emphasize on the word 'all' is very significant in that passage. 'No matter the circumstances, I have that confidence in My God to strengthen me through them. So with each setback, I am so confident that those failures are never final. My God has the final say in my life.'
“Janet lives every day by the phrase 'Faith It, Until You Make It.' Yes, it took having a personal relationship with Jesus to conquer so many of the hurdles she confronted. And with her enduring faith, now in her golden age, she carries not a single worry about the future, because as Janet states, 'I know My God’s got Me.'
“We do hope this book will inspire you to put complete confidence in God, knowing that he will keep his promises. Oh Yes, he will take care of you! We do hope you will not only enjoy the read, but your faith in trusting God will be taken to a higher level.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Janet Harrison’s new book shares relevant life lessons and moments of spiritual growth in hope of aiding the younger generations in their journey.
Consumers can purchase “Memoir to My Children: How I Got Over” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Memoir to My Children: How I Got Over,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
