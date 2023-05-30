Paul E. Collins’s Newly Released “There Is Life In The Word!” is an Encouraging Opportunity for a Rejuvenation of Faith
“There Is Life In The Word!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Paul E. Collins, is a heartfelt message of God’s true intent shared in hope of encouraging anyone active in worship or questioning God’s true character.
Pittsburgh, PA, May 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “There Is Life In The Word!”: a thoughtful resource for growth and healing of faith. “There Is Life In The Word!” is the creation of published author Paul E. Collins, a United States Army Veteran of eight years, who began his ministry with his late wife Ruth C. Collins in June of 1990 after receiving the baptism of the Holy Spirit. From 1990 to the early 2000s, Paul and Ruth were involved in a number of ministry roles and projects all of which were most rewarding but most notably a healing ministry entitled the Healing Team. Paul and Ruth both received ministry credentials from the Pittsburgh-based Greater Works Outreach school of ministry. Since then, Paul went on to achieve a baccalaureate in human resources and an MBA and is now happily retired from public service.
Collins shares, “The intent of this book is to reveal the heart and mind of our Heavenly Father God. It also serves as an impetus for the mature believer to draw ever closer to him, to the prodigal to come back into the arms of Him that patiently awaits, and for the one in the valley of indecision to take the plunge.
“Dear reader, may you be energized as you trek through the pages of this read.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Paul E. Collins’s new book will share relevant scripture and personal reflections that solidify the true message found within God’s word.
Consumers can purchase “There Is Life In The Word!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “There Is Life In The Word!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Collins shares, “The intent of this book is to reveal the heart and mind of our Heavenly Father God. It also serves as an impetus for the mature believer to draw ever closer to him, to the prodigal to come back into the arms of Him that patiently awaits, and for the one in the valley of indecision to take the plunge.
“Dear reader, may you be energized as you trek through the pages of this read.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Paul E. Collins’s new book will share relevant scripture and personal reflections that solidify the true message found within God’s word.
Consumers can purchase “There Is Life In The Word!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “There Is Life In The Word!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories