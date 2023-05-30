Monee Michaunne McKenna’s Newly Released "Love Does" is a Heartwarming Trio of Short Stories That Challenge One’s Understanding of Love
“Love Does,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Monee Michaunne McKenna, is a thought-provoking collection of stories that carry impactful lessons on life, love, and faith as three unique love stories unfold.
New York, NY, May 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Love Does”: a powerful reminder of the complexities of love. “Love Does” is the creation of published author Monee Michaunne McKenna.
McKenna shares, “It may sound like a cliché to say that what the world needs now is more love and kindness, and yet no truer words have ever been spoken! Many would agree that our present post-COVID culture could benefit from more authenticity and love personified in our relationships.
“Monica and Chelsea, Elizabeth and Tyler, Sadie and John—we invite you to join our characters as they face insurmountable challenges on the journey of Love Is…Love Does…Love Wins! Three short stories that will challenge your thinking about what love looks like in your own relationships.
“Monica and Chelsea: Monica and Chelsea have been close friends since childhood. In Book 2 of this series, Love Is…Love Does…Love Wins, Monica loses one of the most important relationships in her life and discovers perhaps a more mature understanding of life and the challenges we face.
“Elizabeth and Tyler: In Book 1 of this series, Love Is…Love Does…Love Wins, Elizabeth faced her biggest challenge to date with Tyler and whether to forgive and move forward with plans to marry him. In Book 2, Love Does, Elizabeth comes to understand the rift that led to her parents’ divorce when she was a child and is now faced with a second challenge. After more than twenty years without a relationship with her father, will she choose forgiveness and welcome him back into her life?
“Sadie and John: Love conquers all in this beautiful story about love and friendship. In Book 2, Sadie and John have their first marital disagreement. We are given a ringside seat into the challenges this couple faces in marriage as John shares lessons about love amid his wife, Sadie, being diagnosed with dementia.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Monee Michaunne McKenna’s new book will tug at the heartstrings and inspire the spirit as readers consider the powerful themes within.
Consumers can purchase “Love Does” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Love Does,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
