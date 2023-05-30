Authors Peggy Mason and Linda Marie’s New Book "Will the Real Santa Please Stand Up?" is a Heartwarming and Delightful Story of Who Santa Claus Really is
Recent release “Will the Real Santa Please Stand Up?” from Covenant Books authors Peggy Mason and Linda Marie, is a stirring tale that explores how Santa will always be real so long as there is still good will in humanity's heart and people willing to perform small acts of kindness for their fellow man with a large impact.
New York, NY, May 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Peggy Mason, who received an associate degree in early childhood education, and Linda Marie, who has a lifelong career in early education, have completed their new book, “Will the Real Santa Please Stand Up?”: a heartfelt tale that explores how Santa is not a singular person, but a feeling in everyone’s hearts that can live on so long as there is kindness and compassion in the world.
“Is Santa real?” write Peggy and Linda. “Someone wants to know. There are so many, which one is he? Where is Santa? Who is Santa? Can the grown-up’s help? Santa, if it’s really you, will you please stand up?!
“‘Will the Real Santa Please Stand Up?’ was written to remind us to keep faith in our fellow man. When looking at things in a simplified way, such as through the eyes of a child, we are reminded of the common values of society. To a child, life is often simply black and white and not full of the abstract gray’s adults fill it with. Step back into the simple joys of childhood and find what is truly important.
“Somewhere, there is a little ‘Santa’ in all of us. Can you find the Santa in your heart?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Peggy Mason and Linda Marie’s new book is a beautiful tale to help inspire readers of all ages to never give up on the magic in their heart, and always strive to help their fellow man. With colorful artwork to help bring Peggy and Linda’s story to life, “Will the Real Santa Please Stand Up?” is sure to remain with readers of all ages long after its moving conclusion.
Readers can purchase “Will the Real Santa Please Stand Up?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
