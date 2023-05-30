Authors Peggy Mason and Linda Marie’s New Book "Will the Real Santa Please Stand Up?" is a Heartwarming and Delightful Story of Who Santa Claus Really is

Recent release “Will the Real Santa Please Stand Up?” from Covenant Books authors Peggy Mason and Linda Marie, is a stirring tale that explores how Santa will always be real so long as there is still good will in humanity's heart and people willing to perform small acts of kindness for their fellow man with a large impact.