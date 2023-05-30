Author Rodney Ferguson’s New Book, "The Chronicles of Corhn: Book One," Follows a Band of Heroes as They Attempt to Track Down a Powerful Legendary Object
Recent release “The Chronicles of Corhn: Book One,” from Page Publishing author Rodney Ferguson, is a compelling fantasy adventure that centers around the quest for a sought-after magical amulet said to contain unbelievable amounts of magic. A small party of heroes sets off to protect the amulet from a legion of sorcerers preparing to use its energy for their nefarious plot.
Dayton, TX, May 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rodney Ferguson, a fan of fantasy drama and a debut author, has completed his new book “The Chronicles of Corhn: Book One”: a captivating story that centers around a small group of heroes as they race against time in order to stop powerful dark mages from acquiring a legendary amulet said to contain immeasurable power.
Currently residing in the greater Houston area of Texas, author Rodney Ferguson holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in mathematics from Austin College and George Mason University, respectively. Ferguson has formerly worked as a high school teacher, and in his spare time, enjoys hiking, biking, reading, and puzzles.
“Years ago, in a time long since forgotten, an amulet was forged from a mysterious black stone,” writes Ferguson. “The legend says this hidden relic is an object of unparalleled magical power. Now a young visionary discerns the truth. Could it be in danger of being discovered? A party including an orphan, a son of a magistrate, and a young prince race across the ocean to a distant land to stop an unknown order of dark wizards from obtaining the amulet. Can they find it in time?”
Published by Page Publishing, Rodney Ferguson’s enthralling tale is the first installment in the author’s epic “The Chronicles of Corhn” series and will take readers on an unforgettable journey through new worlds brimming with fully realized characters. Expertly paced and packed with incredible world building, Ferguson’s writings are sure to keep readers on the edge of their seats, desperate for more right up until the stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Chronicles of Corhn: Book One” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
