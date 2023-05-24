Eric L. Nardone Chosen as an Influential Business Professional for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Newton, MA, May 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Eric L. Nardone of Newton, Massachusetts, has been chosen as an Influential Business Professional for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education and public speaking.
About Eric L. Nardone
Eric L. Nardone is a guest speaker and public educator on the topic of drunk and impaired driving.
One night in 1988, Eric Nardone was a young man with a bright future — a high school graduate, bodybuilder, and a champion kickboxer on his way to the U.S. Marines. But, one bad decision to get into a car, unseatbelted, with his drunk friend at the wheel left him fighting for his life. That fateful night Nardone and his friends sped through the streets, racing a Ford Bronco driven by another friend. As they passed through an intersection, a large truck ran a stop sign and slammed into the car Nardone was in. He was the only one not drinking that night and the only one seriously injured – doctors did not expect him to survive and his priest read him his Last Rites at the hospital.
“I broke both sides of my collarbone, all my ribs and my right hip. I was in a coma for six weeks,” said Nardone. After several weeks tied to a respirator, with tubes and wires connected to his body, he finally came around and started breathing on his own. Luckily, Eric beat the odds, but not without bearing the pain both he and his family would suffer for years to come. His promising future was ruined and he endured countless operations and therapy to repair his broken body.
Nardone has used his horrible first-hand experience to make an impact on future generations. He has appeared at many schools throughout the Northeast to dramatize the danger of drunk driving, and how one bad choice can alter the course of a life. He also gives practical advice to students to implement action plans in case they ever find themselves in an uncomfortable situation. Nardone hopes that by sharing his personal account he can prevent future tragedies from happening.
Born on August 27, 1965 in Newton, Massachusetts, Eric attended Massachusetts Bay Community College. He is involved with the Boys and Girls Club.
In his spare time, Eric enjoys physical fitness, weight training, and working on automobiles.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
