Esteemed Industry Expert, Fernando Esteban, Brings Over 29 Years of Experience to Lynx Systems as Their New National Sales Director
Richardson, TX, May 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lynx Systems proudly announces Fernando Esteban, a renowned professional with a remarkable track record spanning 29 years in the Network Video, Security, and Technology Industries, as the new National Sales Director. With a strong focus on Business Development, B2B, B2C, and a deep subject matter expertise in Cybersecurity, Analytics, AI, and Business Intelligence, Esteban has consistently delivered exceptional results throughout his career.
Mr. Esteban began his journey with Axis Communications, where he quickly rose through the ranks, starting as a Country Manager and culminating in his role as Director for the Southeast Area. During his tenure, he exhibited exemplary leadership qualities, driving sales and business development efforts while mentoring and coaching his team. He also served as the executive sponsor for several major end customers and acted as the company's spokesperson, further enhancing Axis Communications' reputation in the market.
Mr. Esteban's expertise has been instrumental in numerous high-profile security projects for Axis in Mexico. Notable accomplishments include his involvement in the implementation of cutting-edge security solutions at Terminal 2 of the Mexico City Airport, Home Depot, Lowe's, Royal Caribbean, TD Bank, large school districts in the Southeast and other significant projects, showcasing his ability to handle complex and high-visibility initiatives.
Recognized as an influential industry speaker, Esteban has graced events hosted by prestigious organizations such as IBM, Cisco, NFPA, and the American Swedish Chamber of Commerce, where he presented most recently in November 2022. His fluency in Spanish, English, and Portuguese allows him to effectively communicate his expertise to diverse audiences around the world.
At Axis, Mr. Esteban held a pivotal role overseeing all facets of business operations in the Southeast Area, including Sales, Marketing, OPEX, P&L, forecasting, and the development and execution of the 2-to-5-year plan. He consistently presented comprehensive reports on a monthly basis to the VP and Board of Directors, highlighting his strategic vision and astute business acumen.
About Fernando Esteban: Engineer and Entrepreneur with more than 29 years of experience in the Network Video, Security, and Technology markets, with a focus on Business Development, B2B, B2C, and subject matter expert in Cybersecurity, Analytics, AI, and Business Intelligence Throughout his career has served many roles including Axis Communications’ Director for the Southeast Area, focused on Sales and business development, mentor and coach, executive sponsor for large end customers, and company spokesman. Mr. Esteban has served as a member of the Board of Directors at the ALAS security association. As an entrepreneur has focused on developing strong channel partner programs and bringing value to the business ecosystem; and has been involved with several high-level security projects including Terminal 2 at the Mexico City Airport, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Royal Caribbean, TD Bank, large school districts in the Southeast and many more high-visibility projects.
Mr. Esteban has served as an industry speaker for events hosted by IBM, Cisco, NFPA, and most recently in November 2022 at the American Swedish Chamber of Commerce. He is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese.
About Lynx Systems:
Micro Technology Services Inc. (MTSI), an engineering and manufacturing company located in Richardson, Texas, is a Texas corporation and has been in business since 1990. The Security Products Division of MTSI has designed, developed and marketed duress buttons and duress products and video solutions. Marketing these products formed a natural progression in the development of the Lynx System in 2004.
As a member of several security organizations, IAHSS, IACLEA and ASIS International to name a few, and exhibiting at their events, MTSI responded to many customers’ requests for an easier, more cost-effective way to install and operate duress and notification alarm systems. Our customers explained that the two main reasons limiting the implementation of Duress Panic Buttons for their employees who needed them were the cost of installing conventional panic buttons, and the disruption required during installation, particularly in the healthcare industry.
Acting on the knowledge that most people in schools and education campuses or healthcare facilities are already near a PC on a reliable and robust network, MTSI developed a network-based mass notification solution that allowed both hardware and software alarms to communicate with a dedicated server installed on the customer’s already-existing local area network. Utilizing our in-house engineering and manufacturing departments allows us to quickly develop application-specific hardware and software solutions to meet the market needs.
MTSI welcomes input from our customers and continually strives to improve the Lynx systems based upon our customers’ needs.
