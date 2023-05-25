Pace Women’s Justice Center Updates Supporters and Partners at Cocktails for a Cause
Pace Women's Justice Center gathered supporters at Sonora Restaurant for annual Cocktails for a Cause.
White Plains, NY, May 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Pace Women’s Justice Center (PWJC) hosted its annual Cocktails for a Cause event in Port Chester on May 4th, co-chaired by Samantha A. Lyons, Esq. and Stella King, Esq. of Enea Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP, longtime supporters of PWJC. The organization gathered supporters at Sonora Restaurant to hear about PWJC’s recent accomplishments and new developments towards its mission.
Judges and County officials got together alongside community members and interested supporters to hear from its Executive Director, Cindy Kanusher, Esq. Ms. Kanusher, who has led the organization for the past 8 years, shared news of opening of a new satellite office in the New Rochelle Family Courthouse. This new office will provide emergency legal services including orders of protection along with emergency custody and support orders. “Our experience has taught us that accessibility to legal services is critical for victims of domestic violence,” said the PWJC Executive Director. The New Rochelle Family Courthouse office is the third of its kind in Westchester County, PWJC’s other two emergency legal service offices are in the Family Courthouses of White Plains and Yonkers.
Additional highlights of PWJC’s work this year include the launch of a high school program for juniors and seniors, which focuses on promoting healthy relationships and education about legal rights. The program prepares parents and teens for the college years by explaining student rights under Title IX and the Clery Act, and what to do if you or a friend is a victim of an assault at college.
The Pace Women’s Justice Center (PWJC) is a self-funded nonprofit legal center located at Elisabeth Haub School of Law, under the 501(c)(3) status of Pace University. Each year, PWJC provides free legal services to over 3,500 victims and survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and elder abuse, as well as conducts or participates in over 140 training and outreach events. Serving Westchester and Putnam Counties, PWJC’s mission is to pursue justice for victims and prevent abuse through quality legal services, community partnerships, education, and awareness. With an experienced staff and a team of dedicated volunteers, including attorneys, other professionals, and students, PWJC has built an effective, coordinated community response to interpersonal violence. (For more information https://law.pace.edu/wjc)
Judges and County officials got together alongside community members and interested supporters to hear from its Executive Director, Cindy Kanusher, Esq. Ms. Kanusher, who has led the organization for the past 8 years, shared news of opening of a new satellite office in the New Rochelle Family Courthouse. This new office will provide emergency legal services including orders of protection along with emergency custody and support orders. “Our experience has taught us that accessibility to legal services is critical for victims of domestic violence,” said the PWJC Executive Director. The New Rochelle Family Courthouse office is the third of its kind in Westchester County, PWJC’s other two emergency legal service offices are in the Family Courthouses of White Plains and Yonkers.
Additional highlights of PWJC’s work this year include the launch of a high school program for juniors and seniors, which focuses on promoting healthy relationships and education about legal rights. The program prepares parents and teens for the college years by explaining student rights under Title IX and the Clery Act, and what to do if you or a friend is a victim of an assault at college.
The Pace Women’s Justice Center (PWJC) is a self-funded nonprofit legal center located at Elisabeth Haub School of Law, under the 501(c)(3) status of Pace University. Each year, PWJC provides free legal services to over 3,500 victims and survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and elder abuse, as well as conducts or participates in over 140 training and outreach events. Serving Westchester and Putnam Counties, PWJC’s mission is to pursue justice for victims and prevent abuse through quality legal services, community partnerships, education, and awareness. With an experienced staff and a team of dedicated volunteers, including attorneys, other professionals, and students, PWJC has built an effective, coordinated community response to interpersonal violence. (For more information https://law.pace.edu/wjc)
Contact
Pace Women's Justice CenterContact
Patti D'Agostino
914-422-4597
https://law.pace.edu/wjc
Patti D'Agostino
914-422-4597
https://law.pace.edu/wjc
Categories