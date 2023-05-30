Dr. Vijaya Praneeth’s Newly Released “MAMHANA: Get Your Call From Your Home” is an Empowering Guide to Finding One’s Purpose
“MAMHANA: Get Your Call From Your Home,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Vijaya Praneeth, is a potent discussion of how to transform and excel through dedicated faith as readers find an encouraging guide for spiritual renewal.
New York, NY, May 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “MAMHANA: Get Your Call From Your Home”: a powerful reminder of the deep connection between mankind and God. “MAMHANA: Get Your Call From Your Home” is the creation of published author Dr. Vijaya Praneeth, a proud wife, mother, and medical doctor who specializes in ophthalmic surgery.
Dr. Praneeth shares, “The book, ‘Mamhana: Get your call from your home,’ Burning Bush Volume - 1, can make a memorable mark on your life by a transforming influence. Can assure you that the book is very gripping and the most profound study. Reading this book, you can be rightly positioned in His grace and be enabled to encounter Jesus Christ. So, get ready to read this book and receive your encounter for a transformation.
“We all long for a new beginning and wonder how to receive it. A new beginning always starts with a transformation. And every spiritual transformation begins with an encounter. If you are longing for a new beginning, you held the right book! It is going to lead you to a transforming encounter and position you in the right place of His glory.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Vijaya Praneeth’s new book will empower and spark a desire to find a connection with God and flourish in His grace.
Dr. Praneeth explores concepts of salvation, God’s glory, building confidence in one’s faith, and much more within the pages of this moving resource for spiritual rejuvenation.
Consumers can purchase “MAMHANA: Get Your Call From Your Home” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “MAMHANA: Get Your Call From Your Home,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
