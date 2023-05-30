Rebecca Leasure’s Newly Released "A Brilliant Light" is a Charming Tale of the Night Jesus Was Born
“A Brilliant Light,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rebecca Leasure, offers readers a unique perspective of a miraculous birth as a cast of curious animals discovers what awaits in the manger.
Tuscon, AZ, May 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A Brilliant Light”: a delightful narrative that brings the birth of Jesus to life for young readers. “A Brilliant Light” is the creation of published author Rebecca Leasure, a dedicated wife and graduate of Marshall University who retired as an educator after thirty-eight years.
Leasure shares, “'Hurry, look!' Rosebud the baby girl rabbit shouted, hopping up and down outside of her burrow home. In the still of the night, high above in the sky over a stable in a faraway city of Bethlehem, was a brilliant light. Discover what all the animals are experiencing because of the light’s brilliance. Curiosity spreads throughout the stable as they search for answers to the mystery. Read as the story unfolds and as the animals uncover the secrets of the brilliant light. Witness and experience the awesome event of the birth of Jesus through the eyes of the animals. It was a brilliant light, a silent night, and a miraculous sight.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rebecca Leasure’s new book will delight the imagination as readers wonder what it was truly like on that fateful night.
Consumers can purchase “A Brilliant Light” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Brilliant Light,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Leasure shares, “'Hurry, look!' Rosebud the baby girl rabbit shouted, hopping up and down outside of her burrow home. In the still of the night, high above in the sky over a stable in a faraway city of Bethlehem, was a brilliant light. Discover what all the animals are experiencing because of the light’s brilliance. Curiosity spreads throughout the stable as they search for answers to the mystery. Read as the story unfolds and as the animals uncover the secrets of the brilliant light. Witness and experience the awesome event of the birth of Jesus through the eyes of the animals. It was a brilliant light, a silent night, and a miraculous sight.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rebecca Leasure’s new book will delight the imagination as readers wonder what it was truly like on that fateful night.
Consumers can purchase “A Brilliant Light” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Brilliant Light,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories