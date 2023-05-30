Author Regenia Bowens’s New Book, "Tainted: The Nadine Swift Story," Centers Around a Woman Who Has Everything She Wants in Life Except the Companionship of True Love
Recent release “Tainted: The Nadine Swift Story,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Regenia Bowens, is the enthralling story of a career driven woman who seemingly has it all, including two men in pursuit of her, hopelessly in love. Unsure of which man she truly wants, both men continue to chase after knowing full well the obstacles they'll face in order to earn her affections.
Milford, DE, May 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Regenia Bowens, a veteran educator and author who previously hosted a contemporary radio broadcast, entitled, “Conversations: Woman to Woman,” has completed her new book, “Tainted: The Nadine Swift Story”: a captivating tale that centers around a stunning and elusive woman and the two men who have vowed to do all they can do to capture her heart despite her always being just out of reach.
“Strikingly beautiful, seemingly untouchable, Nadine Swift has reached the pinnacle of her career,” writes Bowens. “The puzzle of her life is nearly complete, with the exception of true love and commitment. She is faced with two pursuers—the handsome Andrew Noah, who agrees to an arrangement with Nadine that traps his heart; and the confident, arrogantly handsome, irresistible Wesley Johnson, who has a reputation with the ladies and sees Nadine as a challenge. Both men accept the ultimate challenge of taming Nadine’s tainted heart.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Regenia Bowens’s riveting novel will take readers on an unforgettable journey as Nadine’s search for the final component of her life unfolds, and both Andrew and Wesley do all they can to best each other for the opportunity to break down her walls to win her heart. Expertly paced and poignant, “Tainted” presents a profoundly character-driven story that is sure to leave readers spellbound and remain with readers long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Tainted: The Nadine Swift Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally.
