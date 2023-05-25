SAN Group Recognizes Top Achievers at Annual Business Meeting
Awards were presented on Friday, May 5, 2023 at the Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, MA.
Hampton, NH, May 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Satellite Agency Network Group, Inc. (SAN), the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast, recently presented its 2023 SAN Awards to seven member agencies for their exceptional performance and notable achievements. Awards were presented at SAN’s Annual Business Meeting on Friday, May 5, 2023 at the Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, MA.
“The SAN Awards celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of member agencies that have not only achieved outstanding business growth and profitability but have also gone above and beyond to deliver exceptional service, nurture lasting relationships, and provide invaluable guidance to their clients and peers,” stated Tom Lizotte, SAN COO. “This year’s award recipients have excelled in a highly challenging market and continue to set the bar high. We sincerely congratulate these deserving agencies.”
The President’s Club Award, SAN’s most prestigious honor, recognizes one top-performing SAN member agency who demonstrates growth, continued education, excellent customer service, inspired leadership, and overall achievements in the insurance industry. SAN presented the 2023 President’s Club Award to Integrated Insurance Solutions, LLC of Framingham, MA. Agency owner Derek Schultz and Vice President of Operations Brian Robillard accepted the award.
Additional awards include the Peak Performer Award, recognizing member agencies that achieve profitability based on 2022 combined written premium with strategic partner companies within a predetermined loss ratio. The Mountain Climber Award honors start-up agencies that write a predetermined threshold in annual P&C premiums within 12 months of operations while maintaining a favorable loss ratio. Those recipients include:
Peak Performer Award Winners:
Lemire Insurance Agency, LLC – Hudson, MA
Summit Financial Group, Inc. – Milford, CT (second-time award winner)
CommAgg Inc. – Torrington, CT
Mountain Climber Award • 1-Year Achievement Winners:
Kader Insurance Agency LLC – East Berlin, CT
Schiappa Insurance Agency, LLC – Coventry, RI
L&Q Insurance Agency – Newton, MA
About SAN Group, Inc.
SAN Group, Inc. is the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast. Over 380 members across eight states have access to 45+ insurance companies and write more than $1 billion in total combined premium. SAN is the founding master agency of SIAA, the largest national alliance of independent insurance agencies. For more information on SAN Group, visit www.sangroup.com.
