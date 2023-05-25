Scottsdale Philharmonic Announces Special July 2 Concert Saluting Veterans
Scottsdale, AZ, May 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Scottsdale Philharmonic has announced its special Independence Day celebration concert with an enjoyable array of patriotic and classical music. The concert will take place on Sunday, July 2 from 4-6 p.m. at La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church, 6300 E. Bell Road in Scottsdale.
“I am excited to say we have sold out almost every concert this season at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts and because of this, we have decided to move our concerts to a larger venue at La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church, with more seating and easy parking,” explains Joy Partridge, president and co-founder of the Scottsdale Philharmonic.
“Our July 2 concert will feature many familiar patriotic selections such as ‘Stars and Stripes,’ ‘America the Beautiful,’ ‘Washington Post March,’ ‘God Bless America,’ ‘The American Salute,’ ‘Salute to the Armed Forces’ and others,” Partridge says. “This is a perfect event for the whole family and we will be asking the veterans in the audience to stand so we may honor them for their service.”
The July 2 concert will be led by world-class conductor, Maestro Dmitry Polyakov, who represents the modern landscape of classical music. Tickets are available for a $15 donation at www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com.
“The vision of the Scottsdale Philharmonic becoming a major symphony in Arizona is just beginning,” Partridge explains. “A great, exciting conductor like Dmitry will make a great symphony. We welcome anyone who might want to join us in sharing our new vision of a first-class symphony in Scottsdale/Phoenix. We also invite anyone who would like to be part of our Classical Music Alliance of Arizona, whose members are passionate about classical music.” For more information, contact Joy@scottsdalephilharmonic.com.
The Scottsdale Philharmonic is a non-profit organization that receives a vast majority of its support from individual donors and appreciates any and all donations. The symphony is looking forward to an expanded 2023-24 concert schedule and developing children’s programs in the near future. Concerts are free through the Philharmonic’s live-streaming program, which can be accessed through the website, scottsdalephilharmonic.com, during the performance.
For more information about the Scottsdale Philharmonic or to make a donation, visit www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com or call 480-951-6077.
Laurie Anderson
303-758-1118
www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com
