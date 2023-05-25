Insight in Everything Presents New Children's Picture Book - "Timeless Tales From the Bible"
Round Rock, TX, May 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Insight in Everything, a media company specialized in delivering inspiring and educational content for children, today announces the launch of their inaugural children's picture book, "Timeless Tales From The Bible: 6 Days of Creation and God's Promise of Rest." This vividly illustrated book, the first in The Genesis Collection, brings the biblical story of creation to life, providing a delightful and educational resource for young readers.
Valentine Ehiemua, the author of the book, presents an appealing narrative that not only entertains but also inculcates valuable moral lessons. This creative rendition of the Bible's opening story marries engaging storytelling and vibrant illustrations, stimulating children's interest in biblically inspired and guided literature.
The book is available in both paperback and eBook formats on Amazon at https://amzn.to/3H6DPDJ making it a must-have for parents, educators, and children keen on discovering the timeless wisdom of the Bible.
Its release comes at a time when parents and caregivers are increasingly seeking meaningful, educational, and wholesome content for their children. "Insight in Everything" is committed to providing high-quality, biblically inspired content that encourages learning through stories and fosters a stronger connection between parents and children.
To mark the launch of "Timeless Tales From The Bible: 6 Days of Creation and God's Promise of Rest,"

About Insight in Everything:
Insight in Everything is a media company dedicated to developing engaging, wholesome, biblically inspired content. Their diverse portfolio includes children's picture books, biblical development journals, long-form fiction and non-fiction books, comics, and more. Each piece of content is meticulously crafted to entertain, inspire, and foster growth, spiritual or otherwise, reflecting the company's unwavering commitment to excellence and integrity. The team at "Insight in Everything" is passionate about creating captivating and thought-provoking stories that resonate with their audience and reinforce their mission.
Contact:
Valentine Ehiemua
Insight in Everything
Website: www.insightineverything.com
Facebook – Insight in Everything
Twitter - @InsightinEvery
