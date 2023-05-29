Assisi Style Launches Vegan Cork Belts for Men on Amazon UK
Northampton, United Kingdom, May 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Assisi Style, the leading UK vegan fashion accessories brand, is thrilled to announce the launch of its first line of products on Amazon UK. The brand is introducing stylish black and brown cork belts for men, embodying its core values of veganism, sustainability, and cruelty-free fashion.
Assisi Style's vegan belts for men are meticulously crafted from high-quality cork, offering a unique and eco-friendly alternative to traditional leather belts. Cork is a sustainable and renewable material that is harvested from the bark of cork oak trees without harming them, making it an ideal choice for conscious consumers.
"We are excited to unveil our vegan belts for men, as we believe that fashion should be both stylish and ethical," said Greg Myles, Founder and CEO of Assisi Style. "Our belts are designed to not only complement any outfit but also promote a cruelty-free lifestyle, aligning with the growing demand for sustainable and vegan accessories."
With a commitment to sustainability, Assisi Style ensures that all its products are made using vegan materials, without any animal by-products or testing. By choosing Assisi Style, customers can embrace fashion that respects both animals and the planet.
The launch of these vegan belts marks just the beginning for Assisi Style. The brand has ambitious plans to expand its product range in the near future, offering additional accessories such as wallets, bags, and purses, all crafted from the finest cork. Assisi Style aims to provide a comprehensive selection of stylish and sustainable options for those seeking vegan fashion accessories.
"We are dedicated to meeting the needs of our customers who prioritize ethical and environmentally conscious choices," added Myles. "In line with our brand philosophy, we are working tirelessly to introduce an array of vegan gifts for men, ensuring that they have access to elegant and cruelty-free accessories."
Assisi Style's vegan belts for men can now be found exclusively on Amazon UK, offering a convenient and reliable shopping experience for customers across the country. Shoppers can expect exceptional craftsmanship, attention to detail, and a commitment to sustainability with every purchase..
