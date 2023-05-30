Scotland's Oldest Working Distillery, The Glenturret, Achieves Butterfly Mark Certification

Since 1763, Scotland’s Oldest Working Distillery, The Glenturret takes great pride in making its whisky using time-honoured, traditional methods whilst moving towards a more sustainable future for the generations of distillers to come. The Glenturret have achieved Butterfly Mark certification for embedded measurable, sustainability practices across its business operations.