Author d Floyd Raines’s New Book, “My Big Day at the Zoo,” Follows a Young Girl & Her Brother as They Explore the Zoo to See the Animals & Celebrate a Very Special Day
Recent release “My Big Day at the Zoo,” from Page Publishing author d Floyd Raines, is a charming story of a girl and her younger brother who start their morning with a big breakfast before heading off for a fun day at the zoo. While there, they spot all sorts of animals as they celebrate the girl's special day, which is left as an interactive mystery for readers to try and solve by the end.
Penn Laird, VA, May 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- d Floyd Raines, a loving mother and grandmother who currently resides in the beautiful Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, has completed her new book, “My Big Day at the Zoo”: a delightful tale that follows a young girl and her brother as they venture off for an exciting trip to the local zoo to celebrate a very special day.
Raines shares, “This is a book that is an easy reader for young and old alike. The story involves a sister and a brother who spend the day at a zoo. It’s up to the reader to figure out exactly what this special day is by the time they get to the end of the book. Good luck!”
Published by Page Publishing, d Floyd Raines’s engaging tale was inspired by the author’s time while working in an elementary school in Culpeper, Virginia, where she learned from teachers of a need for books that were easy to digest for readers of all ages. With adorable artwork to help bring Raines’s story to life, “My Big Day at the Zoo” will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers, inviting them to relive the excitement over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "My Big Day at the Zoo" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
