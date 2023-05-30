Author d Floyd Raines’s New Book, “My Big Day at the Zoo,” Follows a Young Girl & Her Brother as They Explore the Zoo to See the Animals & Celebrate a Very Special Day

Recent release “My Big Day at the Zoo,” from Page Publishing author d Floyd Raines, is a charming story of a girl and her younger brother who start their morning with a big breakfast before heading off for a fun day at the zoo. While there, they spot all sorts of animals as they celebrate the girl's special day, which is left as an interactive mystery for readers to try and solve by the end.