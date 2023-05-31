Author Christine Gacharná’s New Book, "Right My College Application Essay," is an Effective Guide for Students Embarking on This New Style of Writing
Recent release “Right My College Application Essay,” from Page Publishing author Christine Gacharná, bridges the gap between high school English lit and academic writing at the undergraduate level, starting with the college application essay.
Leesburg, VA, May 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Christine Gacharná has completed her new book, “Right My College Application Essay”: a step-by-step guide that uses powerful visuals, easy-to-follow instructions, and sample student essays to guide students in writing, organizing, and polishing a college application essay that weaves in personal variables to help make them jump off the page.
Back when reading news on paper was still a thing, Christine Gacharná was the editor-in-chief of her campus newspaper and founder of the Arizona Daily Wildcat online. She is an award-winning writer and photographer whose work has appeared in numerous newspapers and magazines nationwide as both a staff member and a freelancer. She holds a BA in English from Oregon State University and an MA in journalism from the University of Arizona and is a certified professional photographer.
For six years, she taught college essay writing to undergraduates at the University of Phoenix (Baton Rouge and New Orleans campuses) and, as lead faculty for communication, spearheaded campus policy and efforts to streamline the evaluation and assessment of student writing.
She is the founder and principal editor at ESSAY CURE, as well as a member in good standing of the Professional Photographers of America, the Society of Professional Journalists, and the Loudoun County (VA) Chamber of Commerce. She lives in Northern Virginia with her husband, Carlos, and their puppy, Aspen.
Gacharná writes, “Like all technical skills, it’s one thing to learn something conceptually and intellectually, but it’s another thing entirely to actually be able to perform it (and then it’s next-level to teach it, fun fact). The ‘Steps in the Righting Process’ are presented out of order in this workbook to force students out of their comfort zone of 'sitting down to write a rough draft' and instead show them how to physically orchestrate the invisible writing work of the thinking and the doing that is academic writing because the rough draft is actually created by working through the steps in the process.”
She continues, “Like unlearning a bad golf swing, it’s the 'good writers' who prove to be my biggest challenge in this work, as it takes persistence and a lot of work to convince these students to relax their standards of perfection and relearn the technique from a different mindset. Freewriting is designed to be approached with the reckless abandon needed to truly brain dump their ideas onto the page with a total disregard for mechanics. The greatest college application essays I’ve seen were born from a single sentence mined from a freewriting exercise.”
Published by Page Publishing, Christine Gacharná’s informative work shares her radically effective trademarked system of Communicate. Navigate. Punctuate to transform anxiety into a stress-free path to crafting a college application essay that helps high school seniors sell themselves to admissions officers, land acceptance letters, and earn scholarship offers to help them achieve their undergraduate dreams.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase "Right My College Application Essay" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
