Author Robert Poindexter’s New Book, "Who Do You Think You Are? Retaking Control of Our Life," Helps Readers Reframe Their Approach to Life’s Choices

Recent release “Who Do You Think You Are? Retaking Control of Our Life,” from Page Publishing author Robert Poindexter is about reclaiming control of one’s life following a lifetime of being a victim, either of society or some individual involved in one’s life.