Author Robert Poindexter’s New Book, "Who Do You Think You Are? Retaking Control of Our Life," Helps Readers Reframe Their Approach to Life’s Choices
Recent release “Who Do You Think You Are? Retaking Control of Our Life,” from Page Publishing author Robert Poindexter is about reclaiming control of one’s life following a lifetime of being a victim, either of society or some individual involved in one’s life.
Quincy, WA, May 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Robert Poindexter has completed his new book, “Who Do You Think You Are? Retaking Control of Our Life”: a candid guide that encourages readers to take an honest look at their lives and think about the control they have over their circumstances.
Author Robert Poindexter and his life partner, Sandra, live in the small town of Quincy in Central Washington. Originally, Robert came to Quincy to pastor the Quincy Community Church and did so for over twenty years until retirement.
During this time, Robert also became a community service specialist for Aging and Adult Care of Central Washington and specialized in caregivers for dementia and Alzheimer’s patients. Following retirement from the state, he formed caregiver groups throughout the six central counties of Washington that enables caregivers to come and learn how to cope with the silent disease attacking their family. These gatherings continue for each county every month.
Robert writes, “How is your life working out so far? Is it what you wanted, or not? Have your experiences consisted of ongoing circumstances over which you had no control? Therefore, the only choices you could possibly have made were the ones you made because you had to; they were all that were available to you. We will even verbalize, ‘I had to do it, I had no choice.’ Our having no choice is just not true. Everything happening to us is the result of our choices.”
He continues, “If we choose to be victims of circumstances—it’s our choice. You see, circumstances happen to all of us; it’s what you do with them that makes all the difference. You see, it’s within every one of our present abilities to choose different paths for our lives. Even Jesus said, ‘Open your minds.’ We must become aware, each of things working out in our life is the result of a decision to choose a different path.”
Published by Page Publishing, Robert Poindexter’s empowering work reminds readers that they have a choice whether to be victimized by their circumstances in life or not.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "Who Do You Think You Are? Retaking Control of Our Life" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
