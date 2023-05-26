Baked by Michela Announces Grand Opening of Bakery in Bucks County, Pennsylvania
Bucks County, PA, May 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Baked by Michela, a renowned bakery known for its delectable treats and mouthwatering creations, is delighted to announce the grand opening of its first location in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The highly anticipated event will take place on Saturday, May 27, 2023, promising to be a celebration of culinary excellence and a testament to the passion and determination of its founder.
Baked by Michela has established a strong reputation for its commitment to quality sweets, passion for baking, and exceptional customer service. With a wide array of freshly baked goods, including cakes, pastries, bread, and more, the bakery is set to become a local favorite and a go-to destination for those seeking high-quality, handcrafted treats.
The grand opening event will be a celebration of all things delicious and is expected to attract a diverse crowd of food lovers from the Bucks County area and beyond. Attendees will have the opportunity to indulge in a range of complimentary samples, experience the warm and inviting atmosphere of the bakery, and get a sneak peek into the artistry and skill that goes into each baked creation.
Event Details:
Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023
Time: 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Location: Baked by Michela, 777 Second Street Pike, Southampton, PA, 18966
During the grand opening, guests will also have the chance to meet Michela herself, the talented 25-year-old pastry chef and founder of Baked by Michela. Michela is known for her creative flair, attention to detail, and her dedication to using the finest ingredients, ensuring that each bite is a delightful experience for the taste buds.
"This has been my dream since I was a little girl and I am so excited to finally share it with the world," said Michela Sorano, the founder and head baker. "We can't wait to share these family recipes and handcrafted creations with all the sweet treat lovers in the area. My hope is that our traditions and recipes become a cherished part of their lives as it is for my family."
The grand opening of Baked by Michela promises to be a memorable event, with an emphasis on culinary excellence, community engagement, and a genuine love for all things sweet. The bakery aims to create a welcoming space where people can gather, enjoy delicious treats, and create lasting memories.
“We want everyone who visits us on this special day to feel like part of our family," said Michela. "We want them to experience all that makes Baked by Michela unique - from our top-notch ingredients to our amazing family members."
For more information about Baked by Michela and its grand opening event, please visit BakedByMichela.com or call (215) 942-6971.
About Baked by Michela
Baked by Michela is a highly anticipated bakery dedicated to creating exceptional baked goods, including cakes, pastries, bread, and more. Founded by 25-year-old pastry chef Michela Sorano, a graduate of Bucks County Community College Pastry Apprenticeship Program, the bakery is committed to using the finest ingredients, employing innovative techniques, and delivering unparalleled customer service. With its first location opening in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Baked by Michela aims to become a beloved destination for sweet treat enthusiasts in the area.
Michela Sorano
(215) 942-6971
BakedByMichela.com
