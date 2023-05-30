Air-Weigh to Exhibit at Electric Utility Fleet Managers Conference 2023 in Williamsburg, Virginia
Eugene, OR, May 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Air-Weigh will be exhibiting at the Electric Utility Fleet Managers Conference (EUFMC) Show taking place in Williamsburg, Virginia, June 4 through the 7, 2023. The EUFMC Show is an annual event that allows for utility fleet professionals to view the latest in fleet technology and products, attend round table discussions, attend fleet management sessions and network with industry peers.
As an industry partner, Air-Weigh will be exhibiting at Booth #8, showcasing LoadMaxx and QuickWeigh on-board scale solutions.
An interactive display featuring the LoadMaxx system will be available for attendees to test. LoadMaxx is a full-service solution to counter overweight, unsafe work and utility trucks. The LoadMaxx scale integrates with existing OBC systems and pairs with the LoadMaxx App to measure Steer, Drive, GVW and Net Payload. LoadMaxx is available for air-ride and most mechanical suspensions.
Additionally, Air-Weigh will be demonstrating the newest addition to the On-Board Scale Solutions product line, QuickWeigh. An economical, Bluetooth® enabled scale for air-ride suspensions, QuickWeigh is an app driven digital PSI gauge out of the box, which easily converts to a scale with single and dual point calibration. This ruggedized weighing solution by Air-Weigh is packed with value, easy to install, hardwired powered, and economically priced. Users can download the QuickWeigh-Scale app and view PSI and weight data on any smart device on both iOS and Android.
Visitors to Booth #8 will be able to interact with a QuickWeigh scale, app, and retail box, and our LoadMaxx scale solution. Their Air-Weigh sales team will be able to assist with any questions at the show.
For more information, please reach out to the team at 1-888-459-3444 or visit the website at www.air-weigh.com.
About Air-Weigh: Air-Weigh is an On-Board Scale manufacturer of innovative and technological weighing solutions for trucks, tractors, trailers, front-end loader refuse vehicles and more for mechanical and air suspensions. Based in Eugene, OR, Air-Weigh brands include LoadMaxx, LoadMaxx Plus, QuickLoad, QuickLoad Plus, QuickWeigh and BinMaxx. For more information: www.air-weigh.com.
Contact
Air-Weigh On-Board ScalesContact
Kimberly Nickelson
541-343-7884
www.air-weigh.com
