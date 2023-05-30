Air-Weigh to Exhibit at Idealease Best Practices 2023 in San Antonio, Texas
Eugene, OR, May 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Air-Weigh will be exhibiting at the Idealease Best Practices Show taking place June 4 through the 7 in San Antonio, Texas. One of North America’s largest full-service truck and transportation companies, Idealease offers full-service leasing, rental, maintenance, fleet safety, and compliance services for customers.
The annually held Best Practices show is the cornerstone event in building the expertise and responsiveness of Idealease general managers, service managers, warranty administrators, technicians, and industry partners.
Air-Weigh will be exhibiting at Booth #125, showcasing LoadMaxx and QuickWeigh on-board scale solutions.
An interactive display featuring the LoadMaxx system will be available for Idealease Best Practices attendees to test. LoadMaxx is a full-service solution to counter overweight, unsafe straight trucks, tractors, trailers, and work trucks by measuring steer, drive, GVW and Net Payload. LoadMaxx is available for air-ride and most mechanical suspensions.
Air-Weigh will additionally be demonstrating the newest addition to the On-Board Scale Solutions product line, QuickWeigh. An economical, Bluetooth® enabled scale for air-ride suspensions, QuickWeigh is an app driven digital PSI gauge out of the box, which easily converts to a scale with single and dual point calibration. This ruggedized weighing solution by Air-Weigh is packed with value, easy to install, hardwired powered, and economically priced. Users can download the QuickWeigh-Scale app and view PSI and weight data on any smart device on both iOS and Android.
The Air-Weigh sales team will be able to assist with any questions at Booth #125 at the show. For more information, please reach out to the team at 1-888-459-3444 or visit the website at www.air-weigh.com.
About Air-Weigh: Air-Weigh is an On-Board Scale manufacturer of innovative and technological weighing solutions for trucks, tractors, trailers, front-end loader refuse vehicles and more for mechanical and air suspensions. Based in Eugene, OR, Air-Weigh brands include LoadMaxx, LoadMaxx Plus, QuickLoad, QuickLoad Plus, QuickWeigh and BinMaxx. For more information: www.air-weigh.com.
