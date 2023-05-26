Outdoor Beer, Wine, and Cider Festival Featuring Local Purveyors at Riveredge Nature Center
Saukville, WI, May 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On Saturday June 10, 2023, Riveredge Nature Center will hold their popular annual festival The Frothy Forage, presented by JL Business Interiors, from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm. The event features three hours of sampling from breweries, wineries, and cideries located throughout Southeastern Wisconsin. Attendees will receive a collectible sample glass at registration, and walk past prairies, ponds, and forests as they stop at each sampling station. Food trucks, live music, additional concessions, and a raffle round out the fun. This event is 21+ only.
All proceeds from the event will benefit Riveredge Nature Center. "This is an exciting time to showcase the unique offerings of our local purveyors while also introducing people to the beauty of the natural world," added Riveredge's Executive Director John Rakowski. "This event provides important support for our mission and serves as a joyful opportunity to gather as a community."
Admission is $50.00 in advance online, or $55.00 on the day of the event if not sold out. Designated driver admission is $10.00. An adult-only professional tree climb option is available as an add-on.
Tickets are sold at on Riveredge Nature Center's website.
Purveyors present at the event will include 1840 Brewing Co., Gathering Place Brewing Co., Man Shed Brewing Co., Plymouth Brewing Co., Sunshine Winery, The Fermentorium, Third Space, Amorphic, Cache Cider, Lakefront Brewery, Riverside Brewery & Restaurant, Rebellion Brewing Co., Water Street Brewery, Ope! Brewing Co., Pomona Cider Co., Foxtown Brewing, Mershon's Cidery, Broken Bat Brewing Co.,Cedar Creek Winery, Dead Bird Brewing Co., Yummy Bones, Falafel Guys, and Pudgies Food Truck.
About Riveredge Nature Center:
Established in 1968, Riveredge Nature Center is proud to be one of Wisconsin’s oldest independent nature centers. Riveredge annually engages 40,000+ people on over 485 acres of natural sanctuary in Ozaukee County and throughout the Greater Milwaukee Area in education, conservation, recreation, wellness, and community building programs. Riveredge uses the powerful combination of nature and relationships to help individuals better connect with the natural world, each other, and the greater community. Key programs and initiatives include outdoor adventure programs, environmental education, summer camps, sturgeon rehabilitation, and bird banding and monitoring.
All proceeds from the event will benefit Riveredge Nature Center. "This is an exciting time to showcase the unique offerings of our local purveyors while also introducing people to the beauty of the natural world," added Riveredge's Executive Director John Rakowski. "This event provides important support for our mission and serves as a joyful opportunity to gather as a community."
Admission is $50.00 in advance online, or $55.00 on the day of the event if not sold out. Designated driver admission is $10.00. An adult-only professional tree climb option is available as an add-on.
Tickets are sold at on Riveredge Nature Center's website.
Purveyors present at the event will include 1840 Brewing Co., Gathering Place Brewing Co., Man Shed Brewing Co., Plymouth Brewing Co., Sunshine Winery, The Fermentorium, Third Space, Amorphic, Cache Cider, Lakefront Brewery, Riverside Brewery & Restaurant, Rebellion Brewing Co., Water Street Brewery, Ope! Brewing Co., Pomona Cider Co., Foxtown Brewing, Mershon's Cidery, Broken Bat Brewing Co.,Cedar Creek Winery, Dead Bird Brewing Co., Yummy Bones, Falafel Guys, and Pudgies Food Truck.
About Riveredge Nature Center:
Established in 1968, Riveredge Nature Center is proud to be one of Wisconsin’s oldest independent nature centers. Riveredge annually engages 40,000+ people on over 485 acres of natural sanctuary in Ozaukee County and throughout the Greater Milwaukee Area in education, conservation, recreation, wellness, and community building programs. Riveredge uses the powerful combination of nature and relationships to help individuals better connect with the natural world, each other, and the greater community. Key programs and initiatives include outdoor adventure programs, environmental education, summer camps, sturgeon rehabilitation, and bird banding and monitoring.
Contact
Riveredge Nature CenterContact
Amy Casey
262-375-2715
https://www.riveredgenaturecenter.org
Amy Casey
262-375-2715
https://www.riveredgenaturecenter.org
Categories