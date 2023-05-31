Author Mickee Brick’s New Book, "Peppy the Pepper," Follows the Adventures of a Jalapeño Pepper Who Loves His Spiciness But Worries It May Limit Culinary Opportunities

Recent release “Peppy the Pepper,” from Page Publishing author Mickee Brick, is a charming story of a spicy jalapeño pepper with a penchant for adventure who makes a mess of things in the pepper patch with his latest invention. After being told his spiciness may be a hindrance to his culinary potential, a wise friend gives Peppy the encouragement he needs.