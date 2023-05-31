Author Mickee Brick’s New Book, "Peppy the Pepper," Follows the Adventures of a Jalapeño Pepper Who Loves His Spiciness But Worries It May Limit Culinary Opportunities
Recent release “Peppy the Pepper,” from Page Publishing author Mickee Brick, is a charming story of a spicy jalapeño pepper with a penchant for adventure who makes a mess of things in the pepper patch with his latest invention. After being told his spiciness may be a hindrance to his culinary potential, a wise friend gives Peppy the encouragement he needs.
New York, NY, May 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mickee Brick, who lives in a Maine coastal town serving as a U.V.C (unauthorized vegetable counselor), has completed her new book, “Peppy the Pepper”: a charming and engaging tale that centers around the adventures of Peppy, a spicy jalapeño who enjoys his spiciness until he is told his heat might limit his culinary useful after being picked from the pepper patch.
“Turn the pages to laugh aloud with the rhyming text and farcical illustrations that take you on Peppy’s sixty-six days of seasonal growth. Using curiosity, creativity, and imagination, Peppy produces the first Pepper Patch Motley Jalopy,” writes Mickee. “Self-examination leads Peppy to study at JALAPENO U, being the hottest pepper in the class might not be that great? Culinary limitations? How does the wise Old Bell Pepper save Peppy?”
Published by Page Publishing, Mickee Brick’s enthralling tale will take readers of all ages on an unforgettable journey as they follow Peppy’s thrilling adventures, from building his very own bike made from junk and powerful by his fiery breath, to studying at a special college just for peppers. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Mickee’s tale to life, “Peppy the Pepper” is sure to delight young readers and have them waiting to revisit this unique story over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Peppy the Pepper” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
