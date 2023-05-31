Author Wilma Roberts’s New Book, "The Lucky Little Chicken," is a Charming Story with an Important Lesson for Young Children About Being True to Yourself
Recent release “The Lucky Little Chicken,” from Page Publishing author Wilma Roberts, is an entertaining picture book introducing Lucky, a baby chick confused by the myriad differences between his siblings and himself. After trying different ways to be more like them, he learns that he is perfect just as he is.
Kissimmee, FL, May 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Wilma Roberts, a West Virginia native who moved to Arlington, Virginia at an early age and worked for the Federal Bureau of Investigations for many years before retiring and following her children and grandchildren to Kissimmee, Florida, where she enjoys volunteering in her community, has completed her new book, “The Lucky Little Chicken”: a lighthearted story for young readers.
A little chicken wants to do whatever is necessary to fit in, when all he really needs to do is be himself to be happy.
Published by Page Publishing, Wilma Roberts’s engrossing book is a delightful addition to any home- or school-based children’s library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Lucky Little Chicken” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
A little chicken wants to do whatever is necessary to fit in, when all he really needs to do is be himself to be happy.
Published by Page Publishing, Wilma Roberts’s engrossing book is a delightful addition to any home- or school-based children’s library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Lucky Little Chicken” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories