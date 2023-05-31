Author Wilma Roberts’s New Book, "The Lucky Little Chicken," is a Charming Story with an Important Lesson for Young Children About Being True to Yourself

Recent release “The Lucky Little Chicken,” from Page Publishing author Wilma Roberts, is an entertaining picture book introducing Lucky, a baby chick confused by the myriad differences between his siblings and himself. After trying different ways to be more like them, he learns that he is perfect just as he is.