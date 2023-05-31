Author Ron Scribner’s New Book, "How To Be The Best, Best Man," is a Comprehensive Guide to Navigating the Duties and Tasks That a Best Man Must Undertake

Recent release “How To Be The Best, Best Man: A Complete Must-Have Guide for Every Best Man,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ron Scribner, is the perfect handbook for readers who have assumed the task of best man, but may need guidance to ensure they correctly fulfill their role and ensure that every event, from the bachelor party to the wedding day, goes off without a hitch.