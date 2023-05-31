Author Ron Scribner’s New Book, "How To Be The Best, Best Man," is a Comprehensive Guide to Navigating the Duties and Tasks That a Best Man Must Undertake
Recent release “How To Be The Best, Best Man: A Complete Must-Have Guide for Every Best Man,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ron Scribner, is the perfect handbook for readers who have assumed the task of best man, but may need guidance to ensure they correctly fulfill their role and ensure that every event, from the bachelor party to the wedding day, goes off without a hitch.
Port Charlotte, FL, May 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ron Scribner has completed his new book, “How To Be The Best, Best Man: A Complete Must-Have Guide for Every Best Man”: a helpful tool for those who have been tasked to be the best man at a wedding, and how to ensure the day meets the standards of the bride and groom while also having a blast.
Born in Mt. Clemens, Michigan, author Ron Scribner currently resides in Southwest Florida, and is a graduate of the Tampa Technical School, where he achieved an associate degree in applied science and architectural Drafting. Ron is the owner of a successful construction company, a captain, an author, a proud father of three, as well as a devoted Christian. His interests include sports, hunting and fishing, fitness, music, cooking, and being a father.
“This book is a complete guide on really how to be the very ‘best man’ for your special buddy, the future groom,” writes Scribner. “Once your brother, best friend, work associate, or whoever asks you to be his best man, it is a very special and significant time for both of you. I have stood at several weddings and was the Best Man in two of them. Being the Best Man is not just a title you obtain after saying, ‘Yes, of course I will!’ It is a huge responsibility with many duties to conquer. Yes, believe it or not, there is much more to just start thinking about the bachelor party, which I’ve since learned from experience. Did I forget some things I needed to do for my pal? Of course I did. Even after the second time. So I started writing down everything I could think of and learned so much more from extensive research. And remember, yes, there is a lot involved and much to do, but enjoy the process. It only happens once. This book will make the future bride and groom very happy with their decision to choose you to be the best person they could have ever asked to have this honor. So get ready to be the very best, best man you could ever be!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Ron Scribner’s engaging work is the perfect companion for readers who are unsure of how to proceed as best man, giving tips and tricks to guide them through the process from the first day of agreeing to the task to the big wedding day. Expertly weaving comprehensive advice with the perfect dose of wit and humor, author Ron Scribner provides the knowledge necessary to truly be the best, best man.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “How To Be The Best, Best Man: A Complete Must-Have Guide for Every Best Man” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
