Hadi Numan Al-Hity’s New Book, “Numan's Fables: Tales and Lessons for Children Volume 2,” is a Collection of Tales Designed to Teach Readers Important Morals About Life
Vienna, VA, May 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Hadi Numan Al-Hity, a former dean of the Mass Communication College at the University of Baghdad, has completed his most recent book, “Numan's Fables: Tales and Lessons for Children Volume 2”: a collection of short stories designed to impart important values to young readers.
Born in Iraq in 1942, Dr. Hadi Numan Al-Hity obtained a master’s and a PhD in children’s journalism and communication from Cairo University and served in many academic and press positions before passing away in March of 2015. Dr. Numan served as the editor-in-chief of several cultural and scientific journals, including the “Week” and “Al-Arab” newspaper, as well as a labor awareness journal and several children’s magazines in Iraq, which he also founded. The author also undertook social and media research, supervised several scientific theses, and worked as an expert at the National Center for Social and Criminal Research. In addition, Dr. Numan was director of the Arab Institute for Labor Culture and Labor Research at the International Labor Organization.
Published by Fulton Books, Hadi Numan Al-Hity’s book is edited and presented by the author’s son, Haitham Numan, a communications assistant professor and pollster, and will take readers on a delightful journey through five captivating stories that will not only entertain and delight but reveal valuable truths to help readers engage with the world.
With charming artwork to help illustrate each of Dr. Numan’s stories, “Numan’s Fables” is the perfect tool for parents and guardians alike to connect with readers of all ages while teaching them important life lessons that will help them navigate the complexities and struggles one might face in life.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Numan's Fables: Tales and Lessons for Children Volume 2” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Born in Iraq in 1942, Dr. Hadi Numan Al-Hity obtained a master’s and a PhD in children’s journalism and communication from Cairo University and served in many academic and press positions before passing away in March of 2015. Dr. Numan served as the editor-in-chief of several cultural and scientific journals, including the “Week” and “Al-Arab” newspaper, as well as a labor awareness journal and several children’s magazines in Iraq, which he also founded. The author also undertook social and media research, supervised several scientific theses, and worked as an expert at the National Center for Social and Criminal Research. In addition, Dr. Numan was director of the Arab Institute for Labor Culture and Labor Research at the International Labor Organization.
Published by Fulton Books, Hadi Numan Al-Hity’s book is edited and presented by the author’s son, Haitham Numan, a communications assistant professor and pollster, and will take readers on a delightful journey through five captivating stories that will not only entertain and delight but reveal valuable truths to help readers engage with the world.
With charming artwork to help illustrate each of Dr. Numan’s stories, “Numan’s Fables” is the perfect tool for parents and guardians alike to connect with readers of all ages while teaching them important life lessons that will help them navigate the complexities and struggles one might face in life.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Numan's Fables: Tales and Lessons for Children Volume 2” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories