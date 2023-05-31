Author Calvin Davis’s New Book, "Chicago Hoops," is the Story of a Man’s Journey of from High School to College Academics, Basketball, & School District Administrator
Recent release “Chicago Hoops,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Calvin Davis, is the story of a man who took the new opportunity of Chicago basketball and made it his success.
Chicago, IL, May 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Calvin Davis has completed his new book, “Chicago Hoops”: a gripping story that highlights the change in the 1950s of the Chicago landscape, one that saw the injection of many black families into the city of Chicago, changing the landscape not just of the neighborhoods, but redefining the field of sports and unlocking many new opportunities previously unheard of to the youth.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Calvin Davis’s heartfelt tale seeks to highlight the author’s experiences, from his own time in high school, college, and as an educator hitting both the educational and athletic side of things, and how he managed to combine those things together to create a successful experience and wishes to share that same experience to the readers both young and old.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Chicago Hoops” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
