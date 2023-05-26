Waypost Announces Shelly Salomon as New Marketing Intern
Greenville, SC, May 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Waypost Marketing, a strategy-driven digital marketing agency, is thrilled to welcome Shelly Salomon as their new Marketing Intern.
Shelly's journey into marketing began unexpectedly after completing her B.A. in Labor Studies and East Asian Studies at Tel Aviv University. Having spent several years in the education industry across various countries, Shelly took on a part-time content writing job for an international B2B company based in Shanghai, China. This experience completely transformed her perspective on marketing and sparked a newfound professional interest in this field.
During her three-year tenure with the company, Shelly's dedication and passion led to her promotion as a marketing communication specialist. This period coincided with the challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, where Shelly's creativity and out-of-the-box thinking played a crucial role in serving international clients. Inspired by this experience, Shelly pursued a master's degree in mass communication, ultimately leading her to the exciting opportunity to intern with Waypost Marketing.
Shelly is thrilled to join the Waypost team, drawn to the company's organizational culture emphasizing collaboration, work ethic, curiosity, and a strong sense of community. She believes that Waypost's culture code provides an ideal environment for her to learn, develop, and refine her marketing skills.
Erin Durham, Vice President of Waypost Marketing, expressed her excitement about Shelly joining the team, stating, "We are so excited to welcome Shelly to the Waypost team! Her unique blend of experiences and exceptional work ethic make her a valuable asset to our company, and her cleverness and sense of humor made her an instant culture fit. I look forward to watching her grow in her career — and seeing what I can learn from her as well!"
As the new Marketing Intern, Shelly will contribute her skills and enthusiasm to support Waypost's marketing initiatives. She will have the opportunity to learn from seasoned professionals while making a meaningful impact on client projects.
Waypost Marketing is a leading digital marketing agency known for its strategy-first approach.
As a certified Google Partner and HubSpot Gold Solutions Partner, Waypost has a proven track record in developing actionable plans that drive leads, conversions, and sales for its clients. With Shelly Salomon joining the team, Waypost continues to strengthen its talent pool and commitment to delivering exceptional marketing solutions.
For more information about Waypost Marketing and its services, please visit www.WaypostMarketing.com.
About Waypost Marketing:
Waypost is a digital marketing agency focused on creating executable plans designed to increase leads, conversions, and sales for clients. Waypost, a certified Google Partner and a HubSpot Gold Solutions Partner has a demonstrated track record of success in strategy development, HubSpot marketing, and sales services. To learn more, visit www.WaypostMarketing.com.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Waypost Marketing
Contact Person: Doug Fowler – President
Email: doug.fowler@waypostmarketing.com
Phone: (864) 288-6162
Address: 320 Prado Way
City: Greenville
State: South Carolina 29607
Country: United States
Website: https://www.waypostmarketing.com/
Categories