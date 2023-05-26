OPTI•MIST® Introduces Innovative Organic Personal Care Products
Beverly Hills, CA, May 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- OPTI•MIST® Organic Introduces Innovative Organic Personal Care Products Infused with a Powerful Mineral-Based Antiseptic for Enhanced Hygiene.
OPTI•MIST, a pioneering brand in the personal care industry, is pleased to announce the launch of its revolutionary line of organic personal care products for people and pets. The distinctive feature of OPTI•MIST lies in its infusion of a unique mineral-based antiseptic, which sets a new standard for hygiene and protection.
In response to the growing emphasis on health and well-being, OPTI•MIST aims to redefine personal care by offering products that prioritize both effectiveness and sustainability. Through a strong commitment to harnessing the power of nature, OPTI•MIST has developed a proprietary mineral-based antiseptic formula that combines the natural healing properties of minerals with state-of-the-art technology.
The groundbreaking mineral-based antiseptic formulation found in OPTI•MIST products provides several notable advantages over traditional personal care solutions by effectively eliminating harmful bacteria, viruses, yeast, and mold to ensure optimal hygiene while promoting natural healing processes.
OPTI•MIST's organic personal care product line encompasses a variety of offerings to address diverse needs, including water-based sprays, butter-based balms, and water-based gels. Each product is meticulously crafted using ethically sourced, organic ingredients, ensuring a gentle and bio-friendly approach to personal care. By prioritizing sustainability throughout the production process, OPTI•MIST is committed to minimizing its environmental impact while providing customers with premium products.
"OPTI•MIST takes great pride in introducing our innovative range of organic personal care products infused with our groundbreaking mineral-based antiseptic," stated Rich Wright, CEO at OPTI•MIST. "We believe that personal care should not only be effective but also environmentally conscious and completely non-toxic. Our goal is to offer a holistic solution that combines superior hygiene with natural ingredients, empowering individuals to embrace a healthier and more sustainable lifestyle."
To commemorate the launch, OPTI•MIST is extending an exclusive introductory discount of 10% on all orders placed through the official website, OptimistOrganic, using the coupon code FIRSTAID10. Additionally, customers will enjoy free shipping.
For more information about OPTI•MIST and to explore the full range of our innovative organic personal care products, please visit OptimistOrganic. Stay updated with our latest news, promotions, and announcements by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @OptimistOrganic.
About OPTI•MIST®
OPTI•MIST is a pioneering brand in the personal care industry, dedicated to providing innovative, organic personal care products infused with a unique mineral-based antiseptic. Committed to sustainability and the well-being of individuals and the environment, OPTI•MIST offers a range of premium products that prioritize hygiene without compromising on natural ingredients. With OPTI•MIST, experience personal care that nourishes, protects, and inspires.
Contact
OPTI-LAB INC.Contact
Rich Wright
310-866-0268
https://www.optimistorganic.com
Rich Wright
310-866-0268
https://www.optimistorganic.com
