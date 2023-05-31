Carl & Cherlynn Lindou’s New Book, "Azora," Centers Around a Crop Duster Whose World is Forever Changed When an Intergalactic War Brings a Former Flame Back Into His Life
Perris, CA, May 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books authors Carl & Cherlynn Lindou have completed their most recent book, “Azora”: a stirring tale of interstellar war and romance that follows a former crop duster and a fighter pilot of the U.S. Space Force who must navigate a world on the verge of attack from aliens from another world.
Growing up as an only child, Carl Lindou developed a large imagination. Eventually, as time went on, he decided to share it with the world and write a book. During the writing of this book, he shared it with his wife, Cherlynn, who had many good ideas. He knew that after she had spent much time in the library growing up, she wanted to be part of writing a book. Carl figured since she had pointed out many good ideas, he would put her name on it. They have been a writing team ever since.
Carl and Cherlynn share, “Before the first day of the war, Gabriel was a simple crop duster with a growing crop-dusting company. That all changed the day a war with creatures not of this world came to his doorstep. The day Gabriel was confronted by the fact that humans were not alone in the universe, he was also confronted by the fact that the United Nations knew of another Earthlike planet called Azora. He discovered that people could settle on this planet and live successfully. Meanwhile, his former wild flame, Jackie, came gliding back into his life. Jackie, one of the first fighter pilots under the command of the United States Space Force and the one that got away, had trained for warfare among the stars. She never thought it would be against an alien race or that she was expected to leave planet Earth behind. With the battles to come and the trials of protecting a new colony on Azora, Jackie and Gabriel also found themselves falling back into passionate love. It was their inevitably combined destiny that they faced a world of new realities together, including escaping with their lives intact and finding peace during a time of such pain and suffering.”
Published by Fulton Books, Carl & Cherlynn Lindou’s book will take readers on a thrilling journey as Jackie and Gabriel find themselves reconnecting as the chaos around them leaves little time for happiness. Expertly paced and character-driven, Carl and Cherlynn weave an unforgettable tale that is sure to leave readers spellbound, and stay with long after its stunning conclusion, leaving them desperate for more.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Azora” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Growing up as an only child, Carl Lindou developed a large imagination. Eventually, as time went on, he decided to share it with the world and write a book. During the writing of this book, he shared it with his wife, Cherlynn, who had many good ideas. He knew that after she had spent much time in the library growing up, she wanted to be part of writing a book. Carl figured since she had pointed out many good ideas, he would put her name on it. They have been a writing team ever since.
Carl and Cherlynn share, “Before the first day of the war, Gabriel was a simple crop duster with a growing crop-dusting company. That all changed the day a war with creatures not of this world came to his doorstep. The day Gabriel was confronted by the fact that humans were not alone in the universe, he was also confronted by the fact that the United Nations knew of another Earthlike planet called Azora. He discovered that people could settle on this planet and live successfully. Meanwhile, his former wild flame, Jackie, came gliding back into his life. Jackie, one of the first fighter pilots under the command of the United States Space Force and the one that got away, had trained for warfare among the stars. She never thought it would be against an alien race or that she was expected to leave planet Earth behind. With the battles to come and the trials of protecting a new colony on Azora, Jackie and Gabriel also found themselves falling back into passionate love. It was their inevitably combined destiny that they faced a world of new realities together, including escaping with their lives intact and finding peace during a time of such pain and suffering.”
Published by Fulton Books, Carl & Cherlynn Lindou’s book will take readers on a thrilling journey as Jackie and Gabriel find themselves reconnecting as the chaos around them leaves little time for happiness. Expertly paced and character-driven, Carl and Cherlynn weave an unforgettable tale that is sure to leave readers spellbound, and stay with long after its stunning conclusion, leaving them desperate for more.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Azora” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories