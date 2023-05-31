Author Pete Prescott’s New Book, "In My Quiet Time: Going Deeper," Shares the Author’s Captivating and Inspiring Journey Into Faith and Finding God’s Love
Recent release “In My Quiet Time: Going Deeper,” from Covenant Books author Pete Prescott, offers readers insight into the author’s experience of accepting God into his life, recounting his journey to faith through devotions.
Corpus Christi, TX, May 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Pete Prescott, the pastor at Quiet Time Ministries in Corpus Christi, Texas, has completed his new book, “In My Quiet Time: Going Deeper”: a reflective collection of devotions that chronicle the author’s experience of surrendering his life to God.
Author Pete Prescott is a singer-songwriter that leads praise and worship as well. Pete’s true passion is leading and teaching several Bible studies a week and sharing Jesus and His Word with people every day. If he’s not helping people in all kinds of ways in his community, he is enjoying golf and doing things with his family, which includes a wife, three daughters, eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Prescott writes, “The first thing any great runner learns is, ‘Do not look back or to either side, but keep your eyes on the finish line, or else it will slow you down.’ This is exactly what we all need to hear today, right now! We live in a fallen world with every form of attraction around us. We live in a world that can be like a circus, which is full of chaos and worldly people. If we are not totally focused on Jesus and the calling in which we are called to, then we are not going to make it.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Pete Prescott’s new book shares how the author committed to following the Word of God and has remained faithful.
Readers can purchase “In My Quiet Time: Going Deeper” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
